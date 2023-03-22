Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: A2AUD3 ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 Ticker-Symbol: 2CV 
Dow Jones News
22.03.2023 | 12:31
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Convatec Group PLC: Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of AGM

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of AGM

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of AGM 22-March-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 March 2023

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company today announces that the following documents are now available on its website at www.convatecgroup.com.

-- Annual Report and Accounts 2022

-- Notice of Annual General Meeting

-- Form of Proxy

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Printed copies of these documents will be sent to shareholders who have requested hard copies in due course.

Enquiries

Louise Bryson, Assistant Company Secretary +44(0)7423 694919

Cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      CTEC 
LEI Code:    213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  231830 
EQS News ID:  1589355 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1589355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
