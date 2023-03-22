

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (ACM) announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for NEOM International Airport (NIA), in the northwestern region of Saudi Arabia.



AECOM's scope will include project management for masterplanning, design and construction services, through to testing, commissioning, operational readiness, activation and transition (ORAT).



