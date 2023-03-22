New Partnership Between Libra Incentix and Spectrum Performance Sets Sights on Major Growth in Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Libra Incentix, the blockchain-powered loyalty management system, has forged a partnership with Spectrum Performance, a digital payment solutions provider, ecommerce strategist, and brand promotion agency. This collaboration will extend Libra Incentix's reach to thousands of retail and restaurant merchants across Asia.

Libra Incentix's unique loyalty program rewards users in the form of discount coupons, cash-points, or cryptocurrency, which can be used to purchase goods and services or unlock discounts within an online marketplace already featuring some of the world's largest brands. With both companies based in Singapore, they are poised to capitalize on the vast potential of the Southeast Asian markets, with Spectrum Performance currently serving the Philippines.

"Our mission is to provide innovative and effective loyalty programs by offering a unique solution that benefits both businesses and consumers. This partnership will help us achieve that mission and provide even more value to our customers," said Andrew Doxsey, CEO of Libra Incentix.

"We are excited to partner with Libra Incentix to enhance our payment solutions in providing a tokenised loyalty platform and marketplace for the Philippines. With our payment solutions, we will launch a holistic platform for brands, merchants and customers to increase their buying and selling experience. - Kristine De Leon, Co-CEO, Spectrum Performance"

The team at Libra Incentix has reportedly commenced partnerships with other consumer-led fintech apps, particularly those serving the unbanked population.

The LIX platform utilizes smart contract technology, allowing participating agents to interact within a single ecosystem without the need for intermediaries. This means that companies in different countries and sectors can create consolidated loyalty programs, enabling customers to redeem and exchange points seamlessly.

As LIX's use cases and the marketplace offerings increase with each new merchant joining the platform, the potential for Libra Incentix is noteworthy. The partnership with Spectrum Performance brings together two companies with shared values and a passion for innovation. For more information, please visit Libra Incentix's website at www.libraincentix.com.

