Advansys, a global technology solutions provider, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful establishment of a world-class development center for Celfocus in Egypt. The two companies celebrated the successful milestone in an event that was attended by distinguished guests, including the Portuguese ambassador in Egypt and the CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) in Egypt.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005460/en/

Advansys-Celfocus-development center (Photo: AETOSWire)

Advansys' expertise in building development centers and providing exceptional tech talent for outsourcing has played a crucial role in making this project a reality. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed with highly skilled and experienced tech talent. The partnership has created numerous job opportunities for Egyptian tech talent, reinforcing Egypt's position as a leading hub for digital and high-end services.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant achievement with our partner, Celfocus," said Ahmed El Moghazy, CEO of Advansys. "Our collaboration has been instrumental in building a world-class development center in Egypt, and we are proud to have played a part in the country's emerging tech scene. This project has showcased Advansys' capabilities and expertise, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional services to our clients in Egypt and beyond."

Celfocus COO, Álvaro José Ferreira, added; "Celfocus found in Advansys a fast and professional response for our need to implement a technology development center in Egypt. We are very excited with the results already achieved and look forward to expanding the capacity of our Egypt Delivery Center in the coming months."

"This significant milestone with Celfocus, achieved ahead-of-plan, strengthens our partnership, and proves that collective efforts from both teams always delivers a unique experience," said Sharaf El-Din Mohamed, Business Solution Director, Advansys. Advansys delivers exceptional customer experience and cost-efficient solutions through its extensive North American, European, and Middle Eastern market experience and innovative business models.

The successful completion of the project is in line with Egypt's goal of becoming a top outsourcing destination. This milestone is not only a win for Advansys and Celfocus but also for Egypt's tech industry, as it enables the creation of job opportunities for Egyptian tech talents. This accomplishment showcases the country's potential as an outsourcing hub, attracting potential clients seeking to establish development centers or outsourcing capabilities. With Advansys' proven track expertise, the company is well-positioned to help clients to successfully establish development centers and outsourcing capabilities in Egypt and beyond.

About Advansys:

Advansys is a dynamic international solutions provider, passionate about building smart, modular, comprehensive, and sustainable solutions for today's world of business. Advansys offers tailored solutions in different areas such as strategic outsourcing, business automation, digital transformation, and industrial automation.

For more information: www.advansys-esc.com

About Celfocus:

Celfocus is a European high-tech system integrator providing professional services focused on the analytics cognitive domains. The company helps clients undergo their business evolution, providing technological solutions to extract value from data through digital transformation.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005460/en/

Contacts:

Marwa Mamdouh

+201225115355