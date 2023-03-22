Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today issued a letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, John Moynan.

To our Shareholders,

As we reflect on our fiscal fourth quarter, I would like to take this opportunity to discuss how our continued efforts to optimize the business have continued to produce results. We have built a scalable, nimble and efficient business centered on our unique ability to distribute our award-winning brands. Despite challenging market conditions, SLANG continues to thrive in many of the U.S.'s most competitive cannabis markets. Our team has clearly differentiated SLANG as a company that consistently builds and maintains its market share amidst a crowded industry of multi-state operators and competitive brands.

Our success this past year is a direct result of our commitment to successfully advancing our streamlined business strategy, which continues to prioritize geographic expansion through strategic partnership. We continue to expand our footprint while leveraging a vertically-integrated operational infrastructure in our Core Markets, Colorado and Vermont, as the backbone of our brand and national distribution. Our ability to operate a lean, efficient, and streamlined operation has had a clear impact on our revenue and margins. I am pleased to report that due to the strength of the SLANG business model, we significantly reshaped our financial results in 2022 and set SLANG on a course for continued profitable growth for the remainder of 2023.

In Q4, SLANG generated positive operating cash flow1, and as a result, at the close of our fiscal year 2022, SLANG was operating with a much-improved financial position. As of December 31, 20222,

Cash and cash equivalents were $11.9 million CDN;

Clean balance sheet - minimal debt composed of non-material payments;

Continued margin expansion, increasing to 46.4% for Fiscal Year 2022 compared to 38.3% in Fiscal Year 2021;

In Colorado, O.pen cartridge sales outperformed the category by 13.5% in H2 2022 vs. H2 2021;

New vertically integrated operations in Vermont generated $4MM in revenue, significantly outpacing our forecast for the State; and

THC free wholesale distribution introduced new higher margin sales in a key growth channel.

As you can see, our results show sales momentum as we continue to meet increased demand for our award-winning products in both our Emerging and Core Markets. We continue to keep an eye on the evolving cannabis industry, innovating within our core competencies to further build our brand while operating in the most efficient manner. To this end, we remain focused on consistently undergoing SKU-rationalization, further improving the supply chain and closely following consumer trends to advance strong-performing assets while eliminating weaker ones.

We pride ourselves on our ability to succeed in today's most competitive cannabis markets, building a portfolio of best-in-class brands that consumers consistently select over other cannabis products. O.pen remains today's top selling vape cartridge product in Colorado, a position it has maintained for the last 8 years, according to BDSA data. Most notably, despite operating within a declining market category, O.pen sales remain strong, and this year the brand has outpaced the competition by a wide margin despite challenging market conditions.

In addition, we remain focused on the rapidly changing cannabis legalization landscape and continue to successfully enter today's rapidly growing emerging cannabis. We recently announced our entry into West Virginia through our strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp., placing our products now in 13 states that are demonstrating strong growth and driving the brand metrics which we believe will drive long-term value.

As we continue to expand our market share across the most competitive markets, we are focused in 2023 on further leveraging our robust, vertically-integrated operations to advance existing and new product sales channels, such as THC-free, to further diversify our profitable revenue streams. We will continue to build upon our successful partnership model to enter new emerging markets in a capital-efficient manner, strategically positioning our brands at the forefront of the industry.

Once again, I would like to thank our Board of Directors, management team and shareholders for their ongoing support.

Regards,

John Moynan

Chief Executive Officer

SLANG Worldwide

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is the industry leader in branded cannabis consumer packaged goods, with a diversified portfolio of five distinct brands and products distributed across the U.S. Operating in 15 legal cannabis markets nationwide, SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands, as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities and match evolving consumer tastes. The Company has over a decade of experience operating in the nascent and highly regulated cannabis sector, and its partners enjoy the benefits of that experience, with access to the SLANG playbook for successful operations, sales and marketing. Its strong product pipeline from uniquely positioned and scalable brands like O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly, and partnerships with brands like Greenhouse Seed Company have a proven track record of success with the brands consistently ranking among the top performers in the states where SLANG operates. Learn more at slangww.com.

1 Operating cash flow is defined as cash flow of the business excluding milestone payments made in connection with the Company's acquisition of High Fidelity, Inc. pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 25, 2021, as amended. See "Non-IFRS Measures".

2 These preliminary and unaudited financial results are subject to customary financial statement procedures by the Company. Actual results could be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these preliminary financial results, the results involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These preliminary fiscal results represent forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Financial Outlook".

