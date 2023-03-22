Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG) ("GHG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Herbert Fritsche to the Company's Advisory Board as its Chief Scientific Advisor. Dr. Fritsche is a world-renowned Clinical Chemist and former Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Chief of the Clinical Chemistry Section at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for 41 years.

Dr. Fritsche served as an invited consultant/advisor to the Food and Drug Administration, the National Cancer Institute, the Laboratory Practice Guidelines Committee for the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry, the Editorial Board of six international scientific journals, and as a consultant to many major international diagnostic companies. Previously, he served on the Expert Panel for developing Tumor Marker Practice Guidelines for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from its inception until his retirement from MD Anderson Cancer Center.

His awards include the Johnson and Johnson Award for Outstanding Research and Contributions to Clinical Biochemistry from the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry, the Abbott-ISOBM Award for Outstanding Research in Oncology, the Morton K. Schwartz Award for Outstanding Achievements in the field of Cancer Diagnostics from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry ("AACC"), the Carl Jolliff Award for Lifetime Achievements in Immunology and Immunodiagnostics from the Immunology Division of the AACC, the Morton K. Schwartz Award for significant contributions to the development of cancer diagnostics from the New York Metro Division of the AACC, the Outstanding Clinical Chemist Award by the Texas Section of the AACC, the National Award for Contributions in Education by the AACC, the Dean's Excellence Award from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Science, and the Distinguished Scientist Award from the Clinical Ligand Assay Society ("CLAS").

Dr. Fritsche has served as President of the CLAS and various national committees for both the CLAS and AACC. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry.

He has published over 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers, invited articles and book chapters, and participated in the validation and FDA clearance process for many commercial serum cancer markers currently in use in the United States. Dr. Fritsche holds three patents and two patents pending.

Dr. Fritsche has lectured extensively for many years at international and national meetings of medical and professional societies, and he is recognized internationally as an expert in the field of clinical chemistry, cancer diagnostics and laboratory medicine.

Dr Fritsche stated, "I am pleased to continue working with Stephen Barnhill, Jr. and I look forward to now working with him to expand GHG's efforts to sublicense the exclusively licensed unique intellectual property from Apollon Formularies, plc on the natural biologic pharmaceutical formulations for cancer, inflammatory diseases and chronic pain, thereby, increasing accessibility of these products to help patients around the world where they are legal."

"Dr. Fritsche is a highly respected international authority in clinical chemistry and one of the world's leading experts on cancer biomarkers, whom I have had the honor of working with for more than 10 years. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to join GHG's Advisory Board as our Chief Scientific Advisor ("CSA")," stated Stephen D. Barnhill, Jr. CEO of Global Hemp Group, "As GHG's CSA, Dr. Fritsche will be leading all scientific aspects of GHG's global licensing program for the intellectual property portfolio GHG recently licensed from Apollon."

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

