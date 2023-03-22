IR Collaborate Supports Ribbon Core Session Border Controllers

This enhancement provides added end-to-end visibility for multiple communication systems.

SYDNEY, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), a leading global performance management and analytics provider, has announced enhanced support for Ribbon Core Session Border Controllers (SBCs) when used in Microsoft Teams direct routing. This enhancement is delivered as part of the IR Collaborate cloud and hybrid solution. The enhancements include an additional set of dashboards and a new user interface for SBC monitoring, supporting AudioCodes and Ribbon Core.





Session Border Controllers are a critical component in a successful Microsoft Teams environment, allowing customers to connect Teams to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) as well as other Private Branch Exchange (PBX) or Unified Communication (UC) systems. This allows customers to leverage existing investments while better optimizing hybrid collaboration.

"At IR, our ongoing focus is to improve experience management within Unified Communications and Collaboration ecosystems. With added support for Ribbon Core SBCs, we can facilitate more interoperability, control, and monitoring of these ecosystems," said JasonAndrews, Head of Collaborate Products, IR. "This enhancement enables us to provide scalable solutions across the server and cloud platforms."

IR's cloud platform now hosts both vendor-specific and vendor-agnostic views, allowing customers to see their entire SBC estate in a single view, regardless of the vendor. While the IR hybrid solution now includes new dynamic dashboards, allowing users to select the metrics and delivery view critical to them.

IR Collaborate provides complete visibility into carrier networks while supporting multi-tenanted SBCs. Monitoring these SBCs provides added insights that cannot be understood using vendor-specific tools. All Microsoft customers using direct routing will benefit from this end-to-end visibility especially large enterprises and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

