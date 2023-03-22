Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
22.03.2023 | 13:12
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 22

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, on 21 March 2023, the Company purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of £0.25 at an average price of 361 pence per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 40,528,238 shares of which 268,183 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares in circulation which hold voting rights in the Company is 40,260,055 ordinary shares of £0.25. Each share has one voting right.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

