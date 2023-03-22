EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Global Fashion Group S.A.: DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR ISSUER



22.03.2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST

ANNEX B 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) Global Fashion Group S.A. 2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/A 3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 223,792,912 4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 223,792,912 5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 6. Origin of the change Capital increase 7. Date when the change occurred 21/03/2023 8. In the previous notification (optional) - the total number of shares was of 220.292.912 the total number of voting rights was of

the total number of exercisable voting 220.292.912 220.292.912





