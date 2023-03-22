Bacardi Limited: World Water Day: Bacardi Is Reusing, Reducing and Replenishing Water Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / This UN World Water Day, we're celebrating our achievements in reducing water use at our production sites, as well as our successful water stewardship at local sources around the world.

As a family-owned company, we believe in doing the right thing by the planet, and that includes protecting water and water sources for future generations. That's why, in the last 10 years, we have cut our water usage by 50% and made significant investment in infrastructure to treat water for re-use.

Here's a snapshot of just some of the water initiatives we are celebrating this World Water Day:

At BACARDÍ ® , the water used to prepare barrels for aging our beautiful rum under the Caribbean sun, is 100% reused in production

, the water used to prepare barrels for aging our beautiful rum under the Caribbean sun, is 100% reused in production We have installed water pumps to give back to the Ghanaian village where we source our Grains of Paradise botanical for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® gin

gin We installed a Fish Pass at our ROYAL BRACKLA ® Scotch whisky distillery which helps protect the local river biodiversity

Scotch whisky distillery which helps protect the local river biodiversity At PATRÓN ® , we reuse water for production and irrigation - saving 10,000 cubic meters in the first year

, we reuse water for production and irrigation - saving 10,000 cubic meters in the first year We join forces with the industry in Mexico on a multi-year water replenishment program called 'Charco Bendito', which currently has the potential to replenish 90% of our product water in Mexico

Find out more about our sustainability commitments and our vision to become the most environmentally responsible global spirits company at https://www.bacardilimited.com/esg/.

