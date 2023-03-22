

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale price inflation eased marginally in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industries rose 3.6 percent year-over-year in February, just below the 3.7 percent rise in January. Prices have been rising since November 2021.



Factory gate prices for food products grew at a stable annual rate of 6.2 percent in February, largely led by a 23.8 percent surge in prices for dairy products.



Prices for wood and wood products registered a sharp yearly growth of 22.4 percent.



Prices for domestic sales climbed 10.6 percent in February from a year ago, and those for the export market were 3.1 percent more expensive.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices fell 9.2 percent annually in February, while those for construction products grew 14.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices showed no variations from January, when it rose by 1.3 percent.



