Potomac, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company") today announced that Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer, and Claudia Grimaldi, Principle Financial Officer, will attend the Investor Summit on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Mr. Mukunda and Ms. Grimaldi will give a virtual company presentation at 11:30 am ET and be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Interested investors can view the live presentation at this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9BTidlvPT9i3BdaF6gMZQw

About IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The Company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease: IGC-AD1 and TGR-63. IGC-AD1 is currently advancing through a Phase 2 safety and efficacy clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). IGC Pharma is committed to developing impactful drug formulations that meaningfully improve the life of patients suffering from a broad range of diseases and conditions. For more information visit https://igcpharma.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required; general economic conditions that are less favourable than expected, the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference the human trial disclosures and Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 23, 2022, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

