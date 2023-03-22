Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission lists Vicious Citrus OG and NEO in Alberta

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAD) (FSE: 9YC0) ("Xebra"), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that on the heels of a successful launch of Vicious Citrus OG, Xebra announces the launch of the second Vicious Citrus SKU, Neo, along with the announcement of a successful listing at the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC). As a unique addition to the Vicious Citrus family, Neo, is now for sale in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Vicious Citrus Neo is an original lemonade with a touch of natural honey flavor. With 10mg of THC and 10mg CBN, Vicious Citrus Neo was crafted for cannabis consumers who are looking for soothing and relaxing beverages.

"Launching both SKU's into Alberta retailers is an important milestone," said Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra Brands. "Alberta is one of the largest and important markets in the Canadian cannabis sector. We're thrilled that these two products are now for sale in the Alberta market and we're quickly scaling up production to ensure that we're able to meet the demand for these products, as we are rapidly expanding our Canadian distribution from coast to coast. Consumers and retailers share very positive feedback and are looking for more from the brand. We have a healthy innovation pipeline designed to meet unique needs of the Canadian and North American cannabis consumer and look forward to having a diverse selection of SKUs available in 2023," stated Jay.

AGLC is the Government of Alberta's Crown commercial enterprise and agency that oversees the gaming, liquor, and cannabis industries in Alberta. Alberta is Canada's second largest market for adult-use cannabis products, trailing only the Ontario market. The agreement authorizes AGLC for sale and wholesale distribution. The products will be available for purchase by over 760 licensed private retailers in Alberta.

