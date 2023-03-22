Pieridae Energy Limited: Pieridae Releases Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results, 2022 Reserves & Revises 2023 Guidance

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

CALGARY, Alberta, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited ("Pieridae" or the "Company") (PEA.TO) announces the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and year end 2022 reserves. Pieridae generated Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 of $201 million and made term debt principal repayments totalling $48 million during 2022.

In addition, the Company filed its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022 containing Pieridae's 2022 independent oil and natural reserves evaluation as required under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities ("NI51-101"). Pieridae's 2022 NI51-101 reserve report is highlighted by an 89% increase in Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") PV10 value to $807 million and 52% increase in Total Proved plus Probable ("TPP") PV10 value to $1,526 million.

Pieridae's AIF, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2022 are available at www.pieridaeenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2022

Generated record quarterly NOI 1 of $67.7 million ($0.43 per basic and $0.42 per fully diluted share) up 120% from $30.8 million ($0.20 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q4 2021, as a result of strong natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGL") prices;

of $67.7 million ($0.43 per basic and $0.42 per fully diluted share) up 120% from $30.8 million ($0.20 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q4 2021, as a result of strong natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGL") prices; Generated Funds Flow from Operations 1 of $57.6 million ($0.36 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share), up 365% from $12.4 million ($0.08 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q4 2021;

of $57.6 million ($0.36 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share), up 365% from $12.4 million ($0.08 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q4 2021; Generated Net income of $114.7 million ($0.72 per basic and $0.70 per fully diluted share), compared to $4.7 million ($0.03 per basic and fully diluted share) in Q4 2021;

Produced 34,715 boe/d (86% natural gas) down 16% from 41,304 boe/d in 2021, due primarily to the previously discussed re-injection of ethane volumes into the natural gas sales stream and an unplanned outage at the Caroline gas plant in Central Alberta, which has subsequently been repaired;

Repaid $10.7 million of the senior secured term loan (including the net impact of interest paid in kind "PIK"), reducing the amount due at maturity to $217.1 million 2 at year end; and

at year end; and Commenced winter drilling program in October, spudding the Company's first Foothills well (02/6-35-44-18W5, "6-35") targeting the Ostracod formation in the Brown Creek area of Central Alberta.

Full Year 2022

Generated Record annual NOI 1 of $201.0 million ($1.27 per basic and $1.25 per fully diluted share) up 139% from $84.1 million ($0.53 per basic and fully diluted share) in 2021, primarily as a result of strong natural gas and NGL prices;

of $201.0 million ($1.27 per basic and $1.25 per fully diluted share) up 139% from $84.1 million ($0.53 per basic and fully diluted share) in 2021, primarily as a result of strong natural gas and NGL prices; Generated Funds Flow from Operations 1 of $153.7 million ($0.97 per basic and $0.95 per fully diluted share), up 658% from $20.3 million ($0.13 per basic and fully diluted share) in 2021;

of $153.7 million ($0.97 per basic and $0.95 per fully diluted share), up 658% from $20.3 million ($0.13 per basic and fully diluted share) in 2021; Generated Net income of $146.7 million ($0.93 per basic and $0.91 per fully diluted share), compared to a net loss of $39.8 million (-$0.25 per basic and fully diluted share) in 2021;

Produced 36,868 boe/d (82% natural gas) down 9% from 40,562 boe/d in 2021, due to the previously discussed re-injection of ethane volumes into the natural gas sales stream and natural production declines;

Reduced term debt principal by $48.3 million (including the net impact of PIK) during 2022 and reduced the adjusted working capital deficit 3 by $50.3 million during 2022, primarily through reduction in accounts payable which totaled $22.6 million at year end 2022 compared to $74.7 million at year end 2021;

by $50.3 million during 2022, primarily through reduction in accounts payable which totaled $22.6 million at year end 2022 compared to $74.7 million at year end 2021; Recorded 2022 NI51-101 PDP reserves of 126.8 MMboe, down 3% from 131.3 MMboe at year end 2021 with year over year increase of 89% in PDP PV10 reserve value to $807 million at January 1, 2023 evaluator consensus ("IC4") pricing; and

Recorded 2022 NI51-101 TPP reserves of 289.1 MMboe, up 7% from 269.2 MMboe at year end 2021 with year over year increase of 52% in TPP PV10 reserve value to $1,526 million at January 1, 2023 IC4 pricing.



Subsequent to Year End

Repaid an additional $27 million of term debt.

Completed drilling our first Brown Creek well (6-35) in Central Alberta in February 2023. The well was completed and temporarily tied-in to existing production infrastructure in March 2023 and is currently being flow-tested with production sold into the TC Energy (NGTL) sales gas system. After flowing continuously for 90.5 hours on test, this 100% working interest well was producing sweet natural gas through 60.3mm production tubing at a downhole-choked flow rate of 6.8 MMcf/d and a restricted flowing wellhead tubing pressure of 11.1 MPa (corresponding shut-in casing pressure of 17.1 MPa). At the conclusion of the anticipated 7-day flow test, 6-35 will be shut-in for an extended pressure build-up, during which the well will be permanently tied-in to the existing on-lease gas gathering system.

Drilling also commenced on a second Brown Creek well in February 2023, with completion expected by April 2023; and

Terminated the previously announced NE BC disposition transaction as the purchaser failed to meet the required closing conditions, following multiple extensions. The Company has retained a non-refundable deposit and will continue to market the NE BC property.

"Pieridae put up a very good result in the fourth quarter, punctuating a transformational year for the Company," said Pieridae's Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Sorensen. "Strong gas and liquids pricing drove record funds flow in Q4, offsetting lower production, due in part, to an unplanned outage at our Caroline plant which the team has since repaired. 2022 saw the Company commence drilling our extensive inventory of high-impact Foothills development locations and make progress on our path to de-levering the balance sheet, all while operating our assets in a safe, responsible and effective manner. Our disciplined hedging strategy continues to mitigate commodity price volatility and is offsetting the impact of lower AECO gas prices through the first quarter of 2023. I'd like to thank all Pieridae shareholders, lenders, employees and the communities in which we operate, for their ongoing interest and support."

1 Refer to the "non-GAAP measures" section of the Company's 2022 MD&A.

2 Includes the $50 million non interest-bearing deferred fee due at maturity, A portion of this fee, closing fees and other amounts remain to be accreted to the term debt value.

3 Adjusted working capital is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits.

SELECTED Q4 AND ANNUAL 2022 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL RESULTS

2022 2021 ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 179,143 181,030 178,918 187,719 198,596 191,439 194,232 215,179 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,469 2,911 2,864 3,201 2,851 2,555 2,950 3,158 NGLs (bbl/d) 2,389 2,876 3,695 6,003 5,354 4,133 3,083 4,975 Sulphur (tonne/d) 1,348 1,312 1,555 1,625 1,185 1,518 1,710 1,713 Total production (boe/d) 34,715 35,959 36,378 40,491 41,304 38,595 38,404 43,997 Financial Realized natural gas price before physical commodity contracts $/mcf) 5.08 4.38 7.13 4.66 4.62 3.58 3.10 3.12 Realized natural gas price after physical commodity contracts ($/mcf) 5.24 3.62 4.67 4.08 3.67 2.70 2.59 2.63 Benchmark natural gas price ($/mcf) 5.20 4.28 7.22 4.75 4.69 3.59 3.11 3.16 Realized condensate price before physical commodity contracts ($/bbl) 110.24 103.71 132.60 112.09 91.69 85.25 76.72 68.85 Realized condensate price after physical commodity contracts ($/bbl) 117.67 105.82 116.61 106.13 69.71 65.33 68.08 58.40 Benchmark condensate price ($/bbl) 115.24 115.66 132.49 122.62 100.10 70.25 64.82 59.05 Net income (loss) 114,662 (1,573 ) 22,982 10,549 4,661 (14,846 ) (10,058 ) (19,547 ) Net income (loss) $ per share, basic 0.72 (0.01 ) 0.15 0.07 0.03 (0.09 ) (0.06 ) (0.12 ) Net income (loss) $ per share, diluted 0.70 (0.01 ) 0.14 0.07 0.03 (0.09 ) (0.06 ) (0.12 ) Net operating income (1) 67,711 30,014 55,969 47,295 30,845 17,920 14,444 20,876 Cashflow provided by operating activities 40,134 9,899 34,922 3,212 21,139 6,885 12,093 11,000 Funds flow from operations (1) 57,641 17,721 43,462 34,855 12,408 6,780 (6,366 ) 7,462 Total assets 615,477 473,642 499,580 552,781 622,540 560,782 575,690 557,696 Adjusted working capital deficit (2)

(11,249 ) (46,419 ) (28,892 ) (34,934 ) (61,588 ) (71,161 ) (65,977 ) (46,033 ) Net debt (1) (214,503 ) (254,489 ) (248,967 ) (273,201 ) (293,169 ) (314,184 ) (298,360 ) (270,904 ) Capital expenditures 19,037 7,216 9,739 3,534 1,493 9,852 17,959 5,668 Development expenses (LNG project) (4,514 ) - - - 225 783 (4,862 ) 8,604 (1)Refer to the "Net Operation Income", "Capital Resources" and "non-GAAP measures" sections of the MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(2)Adjusted working capital is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits.





($ 000s unless otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2020 Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 181,677 199,793 201,040 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,860 2,877 3,020 NGLs (bbl/d) 3,729 4,386 5,473 Sulphur (tonne/d) 1,459 1,530 1,985 Total production (boe/d) (1) 36,868 40,562 42,000 Reserves Net proved plus probable ("TPP") reserves NPV10 (2) 1,525,930 1,002,134 976,147 Financial Realized natural gas price before physical commodity contracts ($/mcf) 5.30 3.60 2.25 Realized natural gas price after physical commodity contracts ($/mcf) 4.40 2.90 2.00 Benchmark natural gas price ($/mcf) 5.36 3.63 2.26 Realized condensate price before physical commodity contracts ($/bbl) 114.66 80.24 37.54 Realized condensate price after physical commodity contracts ($/bbl) 111.18 63.21 51.24 Benchmark condensate price ($/bbl) 121.46 85.95 50.17 Net income (loss) 146,620 (39,790 ) (100,693 ) Net income (loss) $ per share basic 0.93 (0.25 ) (0.64 ) Net income (loss) $ per share diluted 0.91 (0.25 ) (0.64 ) Net operating income (3) 200,989 84,085 50,723 Cashflow provided by operating activities 88,167 51,117 2,234 Funds flow from operations (3) 153,679 20,284 7,374 Total assets 615,477 622,540 612,651 Adjusted working capital deficit (4) (11,249 ) (61,588 ) (37,031 ) Net debt (3) (214,503 ) (293,169 ) (256,586 ) Capital expenditures 39,526 34,972 17,243 Development expenses (Goldboro LNG project) (4,514 ) 4,750 18,742

(1) Total production excludes sulphur.

(2) Estimated pre-tax net present value of discounted cash flows from reserves using a 10% discount rate.

(3) Refer to the "Net Operation Income", "Capital Resources" and "non-GAAP measures" sections of the MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(4) Adjusted working capital is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits.





PRODUCTION

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Natural gas (mcf/d) 179,143 198,596 (10 ) 181,677 199,793 (9 ) Condensate (bbl/d) 2,469 2,851 (13 ) 2,860 2,877 (1 ) NGLs (bbl/d) 2,389 5,354 (55 ) 3,729 4,386 (15 ) Sulphur (tonne/d) (1) 1,348 1,185 14 1,459 1,530 (5 ) Total production (boe/d) 34,715 41,304 (16 ) 36,868 40,562 (9 )

(1)Total production excludes sulphur.





Production in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 16% compared to Q4 2021 due in part to a December unplanned shut-in required to complete sulphur condenser repairs at the Company's Caroline gas processing facility which suffered an upset in its sulphur recovery unit (2,500 boe/d). Other factors impacting fourth quarter production included pipeline inspections (680 boe/d), unseasonably cold weather which caused freeze-ups and run time restrictions at gas plants (1,500 boe/d) and ongoing ethane reinjection into the natural gas sales stream (1,900 boe/d). During 2022, average production decreased 9% compared to 2021 as a result of ethane reinjection and natural production declines.



OPERATING NETBACK

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 ($ per boe) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue before physical commodity contracts 38.69 33.53 15 40.98 27.28 50 Gain (loss) on physical commodity contracts 1.33 (6.04 ) 122 (4.72 ) (4.67 ) 1 Third party processing and other income 2.99 0.88 240 2.32 1.25 86 Revenue 43.01 28.37 52 38.58 23.86 62 Royalties (3.73 ) (4.65 ) (20 ) (5.61 ) (2.12 ) 165 Operating (16.24 ) (14.17 ) 15 (16.32 ) (14.77 ) 10 Transportation (1.83 ) (1.42 ) 29 (1.71 ) (1.29 ) 33 Netback ($/boe) (1) 21.21 8.13 161 14.94 5.68 163

(1) Netback per boe is a "non-GAAP measure". Management considers operating netback an important measure to evaluate the Company's operational performance as it demonstrates Pieridae's field level profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback equals revenue less royalties, operating expenses and transportation expenses calculated on a per BOE basis.





2022 RESERVES

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("Deloitte"), Pieridae's independent, qualified reserves evaluator, performed reserves evaluations of the Company's assets as at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. The following table summarizes Pieridae's reserves based on the Deloitte NI51-101 reserve report using the January 1, 2023 IC4 price forecast:

Year ended December 31 Year ended December 31 MMboe $000, NPV10(1) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Reserves Category (2) Net proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves 126.8 131.3 (3 ) 806,872 427,675 89 Net proved ("1P") reserves 208.7 202.6 3 1,223,438 752,202 63 Net proved plus probable ("TPP") reserves 289.1 269.2 7 1,525,930 1,002,134 52

(1)Estimated pre-tax net present value of discounted cash flows from reserves using a 10% discount rate.

(2)Net reserves reflect working interest share of the asset prior to the deduction of royalties.

Year ended December 31 2022 2021 % Change Reserve replacement ratio ("TPP") reserves 249 % 295 % (16 ) Reserve life index ("TPP") reserves 19.8 17.7 12

The following table outlines the primary drivers of reserve changes during 2022, as at December 31, 2022:

Light & Medium Oil Conventional Gas Natural Gas Liquids Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable Mstb Mstb Mstb MMcf MMcf MMcf Mstb Mstb Mstb Opening Balance - - 942,596 306,055 1,248,651 45,528 15,583 61,111 Production (2 ) - (2 ) (66,382 ) (66,382 ) (2,390 ) (2,390 ) Technical Revisions 1.8 0.1 1.9 3,626 35,045 38,672 (15,806 ) (4,678 ) (20,483 ) Extensions 1 - 1 22,971 9,695 32,666 2 1 3 Acquisitions - - - - - - - - - Economic Factors 1 - 1 127,734 55,082 182,816 9,579 1,849 11,428 Closing Balance - - - 1,030,545 405,877 1,436,423 36,913 12,755 49,669

Refer to the Company's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2022, for detailed information on the Company's 2022 reserves.

HEDGE POSITION

The Company continues to execute a commodity price risk management program governed by its hedge policy.

The Company had the following fixed price physical commodity sales contracts and power purchase contracts in place at December 31, 2022:

Type of contract Quantity Time Period Contract Price Fixed Price - Natural Gas Sales 127,267 GJ/d Jan - Mar 2023 CAD $5.78/GJ Fixed Price - Natural Gas Sales 45,000 GJ/d Apr - Sep 2023 CAD $4.49/GJ Fixed Price - Natural Gas Sales 15,163 GJ/d Oct - Dec 2023 CAD $4.49/GJ Fixed Price - Condensate Sales 700 Bbl/d Jan - Sep 2023 CAD $103.24/Bbl Fixed Price - Condensate Sales (WTI Basis) 1,000 Bbl/d Oct 2023 - Jun 2024 CAD $97.48/Bbl Fixed price - Power Purchases 53 MW/h Jan 2023 - Dec 2023 CAD $71.93/MWh Fixed price - Power Purchases 53 MW/h Jan 2024 - Dec 2024 CAD $68.38/MWh Fixed price - Power Purchases 35 MW/h Jan 2025 - Dec 2025 CAD $79.71/MWh

The Company had the following financial risk management contracts in place as at December 31, 2022:

Type of contract Quantity Time Period Contract Price AECO Natural Gas Swap 2,500 GJ/d Jan - Mar 2023 CAD $5.54/GJ AECO Natural Gas Swap 2,500 GJ/d Apr - Jun 2023 CAD $3.94/GJ C5 Differential (to WTI) 500 Bbl/d Jan - Sep 2023 CAD -$4.67/Bbl WTI Swap 500 Bbl/d Jan - Sep 2023 CAD $107.64/Bbl

Pieridae will continue to hedge to mitigate commodity price volatility and protect the cash flow required to fund the Company's facility maintenance capital requirements, debt service obligations and capital development program while allowing the Company to participate in future commodity price upside.

2023 OUTLOOK AND REVISED GUIDANCE

North American natural gas prices have sharply fallen off during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the warmer than expected winter, high storage levels and constrained North American natural gas export capacity. AECO prices have averaged $3.13/GJ year to date in 2023, compared to $4.93/GJ in the fourth quarter of 2022. This price shock is largely mitigated during the first quarter by the Company's natural gas hedges (129,767 GJ/d protected at $5.78/GJ). However, if depressed AECO prices continue or fall further as we enter the summer, 2023 NOI and funds flow from operations will be materially impacted.

As a result, management has revised annual NOI and netback guidance to reflect a lower commodity price forecast for the remainder of the year and is planning to defer certain expenditures into 2024, including investigating deferral of the maintenance turnaround at Waterton, which has been reflected in this revised guidance.

($ 000s unless otherwise noted)

Revised 2023 Guidance Previous 2023 Guidance Low High Low High Total production (boe/d) 37,000 39,000 37,000 39,000 Net operating income (1)(2) $120,000 $150,000 $170,000 $200,000 Implied operating netback ($/boe) (2) $9.00 $11.00 $12.00 $14.00 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $15,000 $20,000 $50,000 $55,000 Development capital expenditures (4)

$15,000 $20,000 $15,000 $20,000

(1)Refer to the "Net Operating Income" section of the Company's MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(2)2022 outlook assumes average 2023 AECO price of $2.85/GJ and average 2023 WTI price of USD$74.75/bbl and accounts for fixed price forward commodity sales contracts as of February 28, 2023

(3)Comprised of facility maintenance and turnaround capital expenditures

(4)Comprised of seismic, development and land capital expenditures

Pieridae's priority remains improving financial flexibility by strengthening the balance sheet while sustaining production, implementing cost control initiatives, optimizing infrastructure logistics and executing non-core asset dispositions.

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Through a number of corporate and asset acquisitions, we have grown into a significant upstream and midstream producer with assets concentrated in the Canadian Foothills, producing conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people's daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Pieridae's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "PEA".

