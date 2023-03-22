Dunlop Sports Americas: XXIO Launches All-New Prime: Elegance Meets Speed and Power

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / XXIO®, a global leader in premium lightweight golf equipment, is excited to announce the all-new XXIO Prime. The XXIO Prime is slated to officially launch in North America April 14, 2023.

The XXIO Prime features elevated power, control, and speed performance, all in an advanced set of lightweight clubs made for the moderate swing speed golfers.

"Crafted for golfers who've lost some speed over time but are still looking to add distance and maintain accuracy, this new XXIO Prime delivers," said Chuck Thiry, Vice President of XXIO. "This innovative design is created with lighter components in the Driver, Fairways, and Hybrids, delivering more MOI for straighter, more powerful distance. To further help with swing speed, we included Weight Plus Technology, which counterbalances and stabilizes the club, creating a more efficient path, more consistent contact, and greater ball speed."

Designed to provide exceptional forgiveness using luxury materials that provide less strain on the swing via aerodynamics, the XXIO Prime gives golfers the consistency and precision they are looking for while maintaining effortless performance.

In addition to the XXIO Prime, XXIO is also introducing XXIO Prime Royal Edition in Men's and Ladies' versions. Each option offers exclusive materials and specific performance features that accentuate the swing with remarkable ease and ultralight feel.

Key Innovations Inside the XXIO Prime:

Rebound Frame : Featured on the Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, and Irons, Rebound Frame uses an alternating pattern of stiff and flexible zones designed to transfer more energy into the golf ball at impact for increased ball speed and distance on every strike.

: Featured on the Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, and Irons, Rebound Frame uses an alternating pattern of stiff and flexible zones designed to transfer more energy into the golf ball at impact for increased ball speed and distance on every strike. Weight Plus Technology : Places extra weight at the butt end of the shaft to stabilize the club path for faster, more consistent swings. Concentrates more weight towards the grip reduce the amount of force required to lift the clubhead and guide it to an ideal swing position.

: Places extra weight at the butt end of the shaft to stabilize the club path for faster, more consistent swings. Concentrates more weight towards the grip reduce the amount of force required to lift the clubhead and guide it to an ideal swing position. ActivWing : Uses aerodynamics to stabilize the clubhead in the beginning of the downswing, tightening the impact pattern and optimizing the face angle for better contact without sacrificing swing speed.

: Uses aerodynamics to stabilize the clubhead in the beginning of the downswing, tightening the impact pattern and optimizing the face angle for better contact without sacrificing swing speed. Super-TIX 51AF Titanium Face: Each Driver and Iron is made of Super-TIX 51AF Titanium, an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy for thinner faces that flex more and add ball speed to every shot.

Each Driver and Iron is made of Super-TIX 51AF Titanium, an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy for thinner faces that flex more and add ball speed to every shot. SP-1200 Shaft: Premium SP-1200 shafts are constructed with high-performance carbon fiber and an advanced resin matrix, resulting in lightweight graphite shafts with the optimal balance of strength and flexibility.

Retail Information and Pricing:

XXIO Prime

Driver: $899.99

Fairway Woods: $599.99

Hybrids: $419.99

Irons: 4pc. Graphite (7-PW) $1,199.99

Single Iron: $299.99

XXIO Prime Package Set $4,499.99

XXIO Prime Royal Edition Men's and Ladies'

Driver: $1,199.99

Fairway Woods: $799.99

Hybrids: $499.99

Irons: 6pc. Graphite (7-SW) $2,099.99

Single Iron: $349.99

XXIO Prime Royal Edition Ladies Package Set: $5,299.99

U.S. Retail Launch Date:

XXIO Prime: April 14, 2023

XXIO Prime Royal Edition Ladies: April 14, 2023

For more information on XXIO Prime go to us.dunlopsports.com/xxio



