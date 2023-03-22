Expansion doubles the size of the Company's laboratory, building on its analytical expertise, expanding capabilities

Woodstock, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has completed an expansion of its quality control analytical laboratory at its production facility in Woodstock, Illinois. The larger laboratory accommodates additional testing equipment, and Woodstock will bring on additional experts who are needed to perform the method development work and ongoing product release and stability testing now possible in house. With these expanded capabilities, the company can now deliver a total solution to its customers, from development through commercial release.

"At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, quality is our passion, and with this investment, we are further developing our in-house quality control program," says, CEO Paul Josephs. "Our manufacturing team can now more easily collaborate with our quality team, improving coordination and ensuring on-time delivery. Having production and on-site quality control laboratories together under the same quality system also helps to improve effectiveness and accelerate continuous development."

Biocompatible HPLC and UPLC systems have been added to Woodstock's lab to enable drug purity and potency testing, as well as detection of impurities and other unwanted components. These systems have been specifically designed to minimize interactions between system components and biological samples to reduce the risk of contamination. Additionally, the laboratory now includes Malvern Mastersizer 3000 and Zetasizer particle analyzers, which determine the optimal particle size range for products to ensure they meet specifications.

"The expansion of our analytical lab will help us to reduce cycle times for finished product release and stability testing, and enable us to further streamline issue resolution. Having manufacturing and testing all under one roof also helps us to deliver on our promise to be a one-stop-shop CDMO for customers," says Dr. Kuljit Bhatia, Chief Scientific Officer at Woodstock Sterile Solutions.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad - and growing - range of applications, including diagnostic, respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic, and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make, and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

