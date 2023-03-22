Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a comprehensive Agency Agreement with Star Energy Solutions Inc. ("Star").

The Agreement will see the two companies work together to bring energy efficiency solutions to large retail, hospitality and institutional customers. The combination of AirTest's proprietary wireless Demand Control Ventilation solutions and Star's holistic approach to providing it's customers energy and carbon footprint reduction should present a powerful offering to Star's existing and prospective client base.

Ted commented, "We are very excited to be partnering with such a strong, experienced and successful team. Kuldeep Saxena, Star's Founder and CEO, has built a great company that has provided hundreds of customer locations with significant reductions in energy consumption and visibility to further efficiency strategies. We believe that this existing client base will be the target market for AirTest's new wireless solutions. Both of the companies and their clients will be winners as energy reduction of significance should be achieved in the near term. Early discussions suggest that AirTest's technology will be well received. We look forward to working with Star."

Kuldeep Saxena added, "AirTest's solutions present a logical next step for many of our customers. We've had good success with large retail and grocery chains implementing a variety of efficiency strategies and AirTest represents a further opportunity with our existing clients. A recent project with a large Canadian grocery chain yielded a great result for the client. Installations of various efficiency technologies in over 500 locations saw total estimated annual savings of over $20 million with less than a 4 year payback on capital. In addition, reviewing this clients energy usage also informed us to further strategies. AirTest's tech is a perfect fit for these additional strategies. I would anticipate rapid take up of these offerings. It's an exciting time in our industry due to the current focus on carbon footprint reduction. Higher energy prices are also creating additional motivation to reduce consumption."

About Star Energy: Star Energy is a consultancy and solution provider with a core competency in energy-efficiency. This competency has been developed over decades working both directly with clients and as a specialized subcontractor with leading consulting firms like HRC Advisory and PWC, throughout Canada, the US and Mexico. Established in 2011, Star Energy is focused on helping companies in our core service sectors of retail, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, food processing, cold storage and community care facilities for the elderly.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Ted Konyi, CEO

Phone: (604) 225 2209

Fax: (604) 517 3900

Email: ted.konyi@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the Company's belief in the energy savings that can be achieved through installation of the Company's products and that these installations lead to reduced maintenance, downtime expenses, future cost savings, and improvements in the bottom line. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward-looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.airtest.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159359