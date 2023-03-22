Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OLKR) ("the Company"), a company that operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value through its subsidiary, OpenLocker. CEO of the Company, Howard Gostfrand, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you describe the size and opportunity of the industry you are in?", asked Jolly. "This industry is still in its infancy, but we are already seeing tremendous traction from fans and advertisers who are contributing to college student athletes receiving revenue opportunities they never had before," said Gostfrand, adding that the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of college athletes earning money for their names, image, and likeness. "Last season, we were able to issue a digital collectible for the athletes of the University of Connecticut men's basketball team," shared Gostfrand. "Each one of their collectibles sold and each player earned a majority of the revenues derived from the sale of the digital collectible."

"The total addressable market is a moving target, but it is well into the billion dollar value," continued Gostfrand. "The industry is growing rapidly," he added. "There are dozens, not hundreds, of competitors," explained Gostfrand. "We have established these fan clubs, which we like to refer to as Fantech, and are currently developing fan engagement relationship models," he said. "With the University of Florida we have the Gatorverse, for Penn State we have the Lions Club, and with University of Connecticut we have Boneyard Huskies," said Gostfrand. "In many ways, we were among the first to develop these types of clubs," he added. "Now there are also opportunities to introduce sponsorships and advertising within these clubs."

"What are your revenue streams and growth plans?", asked Jolly. "Our revenue streams seem to be growing everyday," said Gostfrand, before elaborating on the Company's revenue model, which allows student athletes to keep a majority of the funds raised through digital collectibles, while the Company keeps a small percentage. Gostfrand shared that students are also able to use the digital collectibles to earn money when hosting classes and workshops. "We also have management fees for boosters looking to use our clubs as a conduit," he explained, adding that additional revenue streams include a cut of the funds associated with sponsorships and advertisements.

The conversation then turned to the Company's recently announced LockerMania promotion, which is designed to build fan engagement by crediting purchases made on OpenLocker's user-friendly platform featuring the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of student-athletes, as a reward for overall team achievement.

"Do you have any debt?", asked Jolly. "We have been very fortunate to have been raising money in a straight equity fashion; we have not taken any convertible notes and we are proud of the fact that we have a clean balance sheet," said Gostfrand. "We are very cautious about our cash position and about looking out for the best interest of our shareholders."

To close the interview, Gostfrand encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand in the growing NIL and Fantech industry.

To hear Howard Gostfrand's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8268117-openlocker-holdings-inc-ceo-howard-gostfrand-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

Openlocker Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. Openlocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.



Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159413