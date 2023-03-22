The FitTech Pioneer's Aggregated Data Improves Footwear Fit and Design for Leading Brands

Volumental, the world's leading FitTech platform ensuring perfect fitting shoes, announced today that it had reached a milestone in scanning 20 million consumers' feet, yielding 40 million individual scans. In fact, on February 18th alone, Volumental achieved its all-time record of 47,502 shoppers scanned. The data derived from these scans helps consumers find the shoes that feel the best while also enabling footwear manufacturers to improve fit, comfort, and performance. Volumental's AI-powered foot scanners can be found in leading shoe brands and retailers including New Balance, Red Wing, Fleet Feet, The Athlete's Foot, Hoka, Wintersteiger, Intersport, and many others.

"Scanning 20 million customers' feet is an incredible achievement that we are very proud of," said Volumental CEO, Alper Aydemir. "Giving consumers easy access to better fitting and more comfortable shoes is just the beginning. With the majority of shoe returns caused by poor fit, the retailers that use the data found from these millions of foot scans will make bad fitting shoes a thing of the past. In addition, Volumental's data allows footwear brands to expand into new categories-like Lululemon's shoe line that is designed specifically for women's feet-resulting in not only a better fit, but also better performance."

Earlier this year, the company announced its new self-service user interface, allowing in-store shoppers to access Volumental's foot scanning experience and AI-powered footwear recommendations without the need for a sales associate's help. The Beta testing has yielded strong results showing an improved in-store customer experience with more frequent visits and fewer merchandise returns.

About Volumental

Based in Sweden, Volumental helps global footwear brands and retailers lead shoppers to their perfect fit by matching individual 3D scans to actual purchase data from millions of feet. In one click and five seconds, Volumental's 3D scanner gathers ten different foot measurements and all the data needed for our AI-powered Fit Engine to offer personalized footwear recommendations. The solution empowers retailers and brands to build a new omnichannel customer journey, reconsider the limits of current sizing systems, and unlock their unique value across channels both in-store and online.

