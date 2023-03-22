Award honors industry visionaries forging the path for supply chain excellence

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced today that Supply Demand Chain Executive named Mirko Woitzik, Ulf Venne and Heather Kosztowny among the winners of the 2023 Pros to Know awards, for their exceptional industry expertise and contributions.

"The Supply Demand Chain Executive award is a representation of the industry's best and brightest, a competitive group of thought leaders that have made a lasting imprint on supply chain innovation," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream. "I'm proud to see three Everstream leaders on the list. Mirko, Ulf and Heather are driving forces behind our innovation and risk intelligence, and this recognition reflects the positive impact their work has had on our clients and supply chains worldwide."

In the past 12 months, Global Director of Intelligence Solutions, Mirko Woitzik, Global Center of Excellence Leader, Ulf Venne and Director of Data Science, Heather Kosztowny have been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Woitzik has increased the intelligence team's head count globally by 40% and currently leads 20+ analysts across eight different time zones. Together with Woitzik, this team analyzes supply chain risk, enriching and validating AI-generated alerts and uncovering key trends to allow customers to anticipate and mitigate supply chain disruptions. Under Venne's direction, the Global Center of Excellence has designed a framework for Everstream customers to strategically integrate supply chain risk management into their organizations for long-term results. Venne is a trusted expert on resilience and risk and has supported Everstream's growing roster of customers, including Unilever, Google, DuPont, and Schneider Electric. Kosztowny and her team have focused on providing clients with critical risk scoring to allow for early interference warnings. With Kosztowny's data science expertise and model design, clients have achieved a 30% reduction in revenue losses from disruption and have spent 70% less time managing risks.

Everstream helps global companies build agile, resilient, and sustainable supply chains. Using big data and advanced Artificial Intelligence, Everstream visualizes and maps supply chains down to the N-tier, and proactively monitors and assesses risk to help global companies make strategic supply chain decisions at speed. In 2022, Everstream doubled year-over-year bookings and added reputable customers like Whirlpool, KIOXIA, Shaw Industries, and AB InBev.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

