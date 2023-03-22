Reengineered service merges human insight and machine intelligence to highlight credit opportunities earlier and with more confidence

Debtwire, the leading provider of data, news and analytics on global credit markets, today unveiled its next-generation Debtwire service live from Debtwire Restructuring Forum Europe 2023, a leading event for the European restructuring community.

Cutting-edge predictive analytics and market-moving intelligence in Debtwire helps investors, credit traders, bankers and advisors find new credit investments and mandates. These unique capabilities are delivered through a state-of-the-art user interface and AI-powered search engine designed specifically for credit origination and research workflows.

Since its inception, Debtwire has brought unparalleled transparency to the credit markets with its world-class reporting, helping clients stay ahead. Next-generation Debtwire builds on the foundation of journalism with unmatched predictive analytics and natural language search.

Key benefits of next-generation Debtwire include the ability to:

Take advantage of first-mover opportunities to originate credit investments. Next-generation Debtwire delivers the industry's first proprietary 'Likely-To-Distress' (LTD) predictive scoring on global leveraged corporate issuers and their likelihood of becoming stressed, distressed or entering a restructuring process.

Next-generation Debtwire delivers the industry's first proprietary 'Likely-To-Distress' (LTD) predictive scoring on global leveraged corporate issuers and their likelihood of becoming stressed, distressed or entering a restructuring process. Capitalize on new opportunities from market-moving credit events. The AI-Powered Content Feed and Search Engine delivers real-time intelligence to ensure professionals are first to know about market-moving news events.

The AI-Powered Content Feed and Search Engine delivers real-time intelligence to ensure professionals are first to know about market-moving news events. Form an investment thesis with stressed, distressed and restructuring analytics. Users can now rapidly screen a population of issuers and systematically track them through the leveraged capital market lifecycle to generate trade ideas and prioritize resources.

Users can now rapidly screen a population of issuers and systematically track them through the leveraged capital market lifecycle to generate trade ideas and prioritize resources. Construct the best deal possible for clients. Advisors can access comprehensive issuer profiles, giving them a 360-degree view of an issuer, by combining intelligence, capital structure information, pricing, investors, covenants and debt restructuring case-precedent.

"We are writing the next chapter of Debtwire in collaboration with our clients who aspired to be more systematic and analytical in how they source credit opportunities," said Ryan Terpstra, Chief Product Officer of ION Analytics and Debtwire. "Debtwire is the industry's first true end-to-end service for leveraged capital markets professionals, covering more than 36,000 global corporate issuers, powered by more than 200 journalists and analysts, and built on 30 years of debt issuance and restructuring data. By combining the market's deepest historical archive of credit events with machine-learning, we're delivering predictive capabilities that allow our clients to originate credit opportunities in a revolutionary way."

"Debtwire will continue to be led by experienced journalists, credit analysts and lawyers," said Yana Morris, Chief Editorial Officer at ION Analytics. "We are very excited with how the new platform amplifies Debtwire's world-class editorial coverage and data, while providing an enhanced user experience that unlocks the full value of our content."

Terpstra unveiled the next-generation of Debtwire during his presentation, "Debtwire the next generation of information for leveraged capital markets professionals" at 9:15 AM GMT from the conference in London.

About Debtwire

Debtwire is the leading provider of data, news and analytics on the global credit markets, known for its well-researched investigative journalism, expert insights and trusted data. Debtwire is the first end-to-end service on the ION Analytics platform covering the entire dealmaking lifecycle for leveraged capital markets professionals, including investors, banks and legal advisors. Our goal is to help financial professionals find an advantage in a world of information overload and fragmented markets.

To find out more visit https://info.debtwire.com/.

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics merges human insight and machine intelligence through services including Dealogic, Mergermarket and Debtwire. Our platform enables capital markets participants to analyze new markets, source new deals, monitor live transactions and profile market participants.

To find out more visit https://iongroup.com/analytics/.

