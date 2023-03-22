Measures Consulting: Opendatasoft joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Data democratization leader extends collaboration and unlocks co-sell opportunities

BOSTON and PARIS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opendatasoft, a global leader in the democratization of data, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. It helps AWS partners, such as Opendatasoft, drive new business by directly connecting them with the AWS Sales organization.

"Achieving membership of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a milestone in our continuing journey with the AWS Partner Network, and demonstrates the growing importance of data democratization to successful organizations across the globe," said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. "It extends our reach in geographies such as Canada and North America, Europe and the Middle East while making it simpler for AWS customers to benefit from our leading data democratization software."

Opendatasoft is an all-in-one SaaS platform that enables data democratization by allowing organizations to create and share data experiences internally or with stakeholders in their ecosystems, including customers, business partners, and citizens. Over 350 organizations globally use Opendatasoft to accelerate their digital transformation and generate data value in their ecosystems, with over 2,500 data projects launched on the Opendatasoft platform.

As well as co-sell opportunities the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will provide Opendatasoft with access to a range of marketing benefits, and widens the company's global reach. Joining the ISV Accelerate Program is part of Opendatasoft's deepening relationship with AWS. The majority of Opendatasoft customers are already hosted on AWS where they benefit from the platform's reliability, scalability and geographical coverage as well as connectivity to services such as Amazon S3 - Amazon Simple Storage Service.

Effectively sharing data internally and externally is the lifeblood of today's agile, data-driven organizations using the AWS cloud. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program helps participating members align their technology with AWS sales to improve the overall co-sell experience. It brings the best of what AWS has to offer efficiently and powerfully for desired customer outcomes. As customers look to benefit from data democratization, solutions such as Opendatasoft's platform will be an attractive option.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is a global leader in the democratization of data. It provides an all-in-one SaaS platform that allows all teams to quickly create compelling digital experiences with their data and share them across their internal and external ecosystems. This allows customers to accelerate digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 350 organizations around the world have adopted Opendatasoft's platform. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Bristol, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opendatasoft-joins-aws-isv-accelerate-program-301777308.html