Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Richard Kraska as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Richard is a seasoned finance professional who has previously held CFO roles at several fast-growth software businesses. He will lead Infobip's finance team as it enters a new phase of ambitious profitable growth and cements its position as the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.

Richard joins from RealPage, a real estate software platform with a market leading position in US $250B rental market, where he was CFO. Before this, he was CFO of the IT business Rocket Software, where he led significant transformations within the finance function to drive overall business growth. Prior roles include leadership positions at memory company Western Digital in Silicon Valley and 16 years at GE. Over his career, he has developed a broad business knowledge, having worked across media, financial services, oil and gas, healthcare, and more.

Richard joins Infobip during a period of significant growth. The platform has expanded its global reach and technical offering with several acquisitions, including messaging heavyweight OpenMarket and VOIP provider Peerless Network in the U.S. In addition, the platform acquired developer conference Shift and tech magazine Netokracija to support its developer relations strategy. Just last month, tech analyst Juniper Research ranked Infobip as the number one CPaaS provider of 19 vendors exceeding all its competitors in its capacity and capabilities.

Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip, said: "The CPaaS market will double in size in the next four years, according to Juniper research. So, Infobip is capitalizing on that growth and reinforcing our position as the market-leading CPaaS provider. Our continued expansion reflects that customers increasingly demand seamless interactions between businesses, people and things.

"Richard is an outstanding finance leader who understands our business and market and has notable expertise leading the finance functions at fast-growth, innovative software businesses. With Richard, we are confident in our mission to achieve ambitious profitable growth."

Previous CFO Mario Baburic is leaving to start a new career path after almost four years as a part of Infobip's leadership team.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

