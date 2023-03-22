Blueprint Sports Announces Limited-Edition Drew Timme Merch as Zags Head to the Sweet 16

The 'Timme 2K' collectibles honor his one-of-a-kind college basketball career

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Gonzaga men's basketball team advances to their eighth straight trip to the Sweet 16 after ousting TCU last Sunday. Today Drew Timme, Gonzaga's All-American and WCC's Most Outstanding Player, releases a new limited-edition line of collectible merchandise. The release is supported by Zags Collective, the official Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective for Gonzaga student-athletes, powered by Blueprint Sports, the industry leader in full-service NIL collectives.

The "Timme 2k" line was designed in celebration of Timme's recent career milestone, surpassing 2,000 points scored and making him the third player in Gonzaga history to earn this record. Timme is also the all-time leading scorer in Gonzaga history.

"We've worked with Drew on various NIL partnerships and are really excited about this new line of collectible items," said Matt Santangelo, former Gonzaga basketball player and General Manager of the Zags Collective. "As his collegiate career with the Zags culminates, we wanted to create a long-lasting and meaningful campaign that would make a mark in the history of Gonzaga athletics."

Fans will have two ways to access this new line of collectibles. Only 2,000 "Timme 2k" collectible kits will be made available to the public for purchase. The package, priced at $60, includes a "Timme 2k" trading card, a Timme 2k t-shirt and headband.

In conjunction, Zags fans looking to make an ongoing commitment to Gonzaga student-athletes can become members of the Zags Collective and receive a bonus 'Timme 2k Point Club' t-shirt. This exclusive fan collectible will display Timme's final points scored during his college career with the Zags, upon completion of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Additional membership benefits include events with Gonzaga student-athletes, autographed swag, and more. Members of the Zags Collective will also be eligible to win future premium Drew Timme autographed memorabilia. Membership levels start at $25/month.

"I am a big fan of the new "Timme 2k" brand concept and bringing it to all Zags fans," said Drew Timme. "Gonzaga has been my home for the last five years and I couldn't be more grateful for all the support from fans, alumni, and the Spokane community in general."

The limited edition "Timme 2k" collectible items and the bonus membership merchandise will be available for sale starting on Tuesday, March 21 at zagscollective.com.

About Zags Collective

Zags Collective is a fan-driven and alumni-led Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective for Gonzaga University student-athletes, alumni, and fans. The mission of Zags Collective is to inspire and grow Gonzaga student-athletes as well-rounded people, to support the charities and nonprofits we partner with, and improve the community. In addition, community supporters gain access to exclusive events, autograph sessions, and more. Zags Collective is powered by parent company Blueprint Sports. For more information, visit zagscollective.com; follow @ZagsCollective on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

