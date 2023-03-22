Experience the Future of Security: Intellicene Revolutionizes the Industry with Groundbreaking Unified Security Management Platform

Transform security operations with unparalleled integration capabilities, unmatched scalability and performance, and unrivaled functionality for the modern security landscape

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Intellicene, the trailblazing pioneer in integrated, intelligent security software platforms, ushers in a new era of security by unveiling the next-generation of its unified security management system, Symphia 8.0. This game-changing solution empowers organizations to embrace a Bring Your Own Everything (BYOE) approach and seamlessly integrate any device or system to extend intelligence gathering and situational awareness like never before.

Symphia 8.0 is the only all-in-one video-centric platform that effortlessly merges third-party video management systems, access control systems, intrusion detection systems, and virtually any other networked security device. The solution enables users to create a customized, end-to-end solution to visualize their entire security operation, understand situations in real-time, and actively engage numerous resources to quickly respond to and mitigate events.

At the heart of Symphia 8.0 is Symphia Intelliview®, a unique, state-of-the art video client providing operators a unified and intuitive interface to seamlessly manage multiple video sources from many disparate systems all within a single application.

"With our latest release, security operators now have the ability to access video streams from not only Intellicene's VMS but virtually any VMS or NVR on the market today," said Greg Skarvelis, Chief Solution Architect, Intellicene.

Symphia 8.0 introduces a new level of flexibility and integration by flawlessly uniting any video platform, including third-party VMS systems, with data from a broad array of other security systems to deliver an unparalleled source of comprehensive and effective security insight. By layering in the unmatched incident management and response capabilities available in the Symphia platform, organizations are capitalizing on existing technology, driving operational efficiencies, and improving security outcomes. Symphia redefines the Unified Security Management and Critical Event Management landscape, pushing the boundaries of traditional physical security.

"The Digital Age has created a proliferation of systems that security operators need to manage. They are overwhelmed by the enormous volume of data, alerts, and alarms being generated. Operators are simply drowning in data noise and struggling to stay afloat. As a result, critical incidents are being overlooked," said Alan Stoddard, Intellicene's Chief Executive Officer, Intellicene. "With Symphia, we're empowering operators to rise above the noise by connecting virtually any system so they can visualize their operations, understand what is happening in real-time and engage resources with the right information to take immediate action."

"Intellicene is ushering in a new era that we call 'The Age of Intelligence' by unlocking the power of the information that exists within our customers' organizations today," Stoddard said. "Welcome to the future of security. Welcome to the Age of Intelligence."

About Intellicene

Intellicene sits at the nexus of awareness, insight, and action. Our mission is to help organizations worldwide harmonize security, business continuity, and risk management to protect what matters most. By delivering integrated, intelligent software platforms that help you better understand and respond to mission-critical events, Intellicene empowers you to manage the most complex security and business operations efficiently. From mobile applications and AI-driven analytics to infinitely scalable software and intelligent devices, we're building advanced technology that raises the bar and makes the world safer.

