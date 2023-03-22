Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to provide shareholders with the following initial corporate update, with more updates to follow in the coming days and weeks.

The Company has continued to make solid improvements in regard to its operational performance. The Company has sustained year over year revenue growth and, most importantly, 95% of our reported revenues are now recurring.

Over the last 18 months, the Company has taken a steady and measured approach to growth in a volatile economy and market. This approach has enabled us to not only continue to grow during an uncertain environment, but it has in fact led us to achieving record revenues and a significant improvement in gross margins, as highlighted during multiple quarters throughout 2022. We believe this has placed the Company in the strongest position for future growth and diversification into new technologies and innovations that will spur higher revenues, margins and increased operating performance.

In 2022, the Company onboarded multiple new B2B clients, notably in the meal kit delivery, video games, and healthcare space. The company successfully consummated its second acquisition in June of 2022, which gave the Company an increased presence in the United States with a new major carrier, and added nearly $1M in revenues. The Company also surpassed the 20 million delivery mark since inception, with the large majority of these deliveries coming in the past 2-3 years.

Given the increase in our customer base and strong continued growth in e-commerce, we expect our growth to continue at a robust pace, driven by organic growth throughout 2023, as demonstrated by our recently reported news about having our highest January revenue month in the history of the Company (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/parcelpal-announces-highest-january-revenue-123000788.html).

In 2023, we will be providing a further update to shareholders concerning our plans to re-introduce and refocus on embracing and driving a new technological approach to our business. We believe the implementation of automation and various digital and mobile strategies will significantly increase our operational efficiencies along with further increasing our margins. We believe that our new tech offerings will greatly support our efforts to attain a full year of operating profitability and becoming cash flow positive on an annual basis.

CEO Rich Wheeless commented: "When I became CEO three years ago, the Company was destined to become insolvent as it had a mere $89 in its bank account and very significant net operating losses. Despite the significant challenges this company faced in 2020, I was up for the challenge and confident that with a plan and perseverance, we could right the ship at ParcelPal. The restructuring of ParcelPal to date has been a great deal of hard work; however, I am very proud to say that we now have successfully repositioned ParcelPal for the near and longer term opportunities that lay before us, and we confidently look forward to a successful year ahead."

Rich further commented: "Additionally, over the past month we have found great support and interest in our story. On the other hand I recognize and fully appreciate that this has been a path of many bumpy roads of which have been further hampered by the last year of unfavorable market conditions. I thank those shareholders who have stayed supportive as we move through 2023 and for those that feel they have come to the end of the road, please reach out to me directly as I am happy to organize a block and facilitate a cross in market."

Moving forward, shareholders can also expect to receive more consistent shareholder communications and operational updates via an engaging presence online that will place a great focus on sharing the story of ParcelPal, with further updates to come this month.

The Company also announces it has issued 6,500,000 common shares of the Company as bonus shares ("Bonus Shares") to certain officers, directors, and employees of the Company. The Bonus Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in accordance with policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All Bonus Shares issued are subject to a four (4) month and a day hold period.

The issuance of the Bonus Shares constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of the Shares was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by the virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's Shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) as the value of the Shares issued did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Bonus Shares transaction as the details and amounts of the bonuses were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable, which the Company deems reasonable.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

