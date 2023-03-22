Anzeige
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

London, March 22

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 22 March 2023

Name of applicant:BH Macro Ltd
Name of scheme:BH Macro Scheme 2022
Period of return:From:22 September 2022To:22 March 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:N/A
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):866,000 Sterling Shares
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):303,513 Sterling Shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:562,487 Sterling Shares

Name of contact:The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001
