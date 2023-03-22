Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922305 ISIN: US95082P1057 Ticker-Symbol: WP7 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
08:05 Uhr
136,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00138,0014:58
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 14:50
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wesco International: We Embrace Equality To Power Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Wesco International:

Wesco International, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Originally published on International Women's Day

As a world leader in electrical, communications, and utility distribution and supply chain services, Wesco helps our customers navigate business complexities. And, women are at the forefront in doing so.

From our distribution center floors to advisory services to our board room, women are engineers, strategists, problem solvers, innovators, mentors, and leaders, that power progress for our customers, suppliers and fellow colleagues.

Creating an environment where women thrive is a critical component of our inclusion and diversity strategy.

We invest in and shape strong female leaders by providing programs that help women develop skills, network and gain experiences that advance their careers.

Through our business resource group mentor circles and our Diverse Leadership Program we're accelerating diverse talent development and creating visibility and opportunity to propel women into critical roles within our organization. Through these initiatives, we're making progress, but it is a continuous improvement journey.

We're also ensuring we have a positive impact on the supply chain.

Through our supplier diversity program, we strive to increase representation of businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities, service-disabled veterans and the LGBTQ+ community.

We recognize the benefits a network of diverse businesses brings to our customers that we serve and to the communities in which we operate around the world.

We've been recognized in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming our commitment to gender equality and empowering women in our workplaces.

Wesco was also named by Latino Leaders as one of 30 best companies to work for in 2022 and is one of only eleven companies named a Vibrant Champion in inclusion and diversity for 2022.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745178/We-Embrace-Equality-To-Power-Progress

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.