Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Sudoc Mimics Liver Enzymes; Helps Solve Toxic Waste Issues at Construction Sites

One of the Biomimicry Institute's Ray of Hope Prize® teams is applying biomimicry to create solutions for eliminating toxic chemicals from the built environment.

A team from Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Green Science has been studying liver enzymes for decades, and they've created a startup called Sudoc, to commercialize the research.

Sudoc creates synthetic mimics of liver enzymes that dramatically reduce or even eliminate https://www.linkedin.com/company/sudoc-llc/toxic chemicals that we use to clean our built environment. From cleaning up mold, to treating emerging contaminants in wastewater, Sudoc is enabling nature-inspired chemistry.

Sudoc was a participant in the 2022 Ray of Hope Prize program this year, and the Biomimicry Institute is now on the hunt for the 2023 cohort. If you are bringing a nature-inspired solution to life, please click here to learn more.

