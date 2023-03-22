Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 14:50
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Sudoc Mimics Liver Enzymes; Helps Solve Toxic Waste Issues at Construction Sites

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation

One of the Biomimicry Institute's Ray of Hope Prize® teams is applying biomimicry to create solutions for eliminating toxic chemicals from the built environment.

A team from Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Green Science has been studying liver enzymes for decades, and they've created a startup called Sudoc, to commercialize the research.

Sudoc creates synthetic mimics of liver enzymes that dramatically reduce or even eliminate https://www.linkedin.com/company/sudoc-llc/toxic chemicals that we use to clean our built environment. From cleaning up mold, to treating emerging contaminants in wastewater, Sudoc is enabling nature-inspired chemistry.

Sudoc was a participant in the 2022 Ray of Hope Prize program this year, and the Biomimicry Institute is now on the hunt for the 2023 cohort. If you are bringing a nature-inspired solution to life, please click here to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745180/Sudoc-Mimics-Liver-Enzymes-Helps-Solve-Toxic-Waste-Issues-at-Construction-Sites

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.