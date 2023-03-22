Global Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market Expected to Grow Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases in the Elderly Population [220-Pages] | Calculations by Research Dive

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is expected to grow due to rising cardiovascular disease cases in elderly people. Hospitals and cardiac centres sub-segment is expected to flourish. The North America market is likely to grow by 2031.





Global Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global percutaneous aortic valve implantation market is expected to register a revenue of $20,132.20 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the 2022-2031 period.

Segments of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Procedure: transfemoral, subclavian, and direct aortic

End-User: hospitals & cardiac centres and ambulatory surgical centre

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Segment Sub-Segment Procedure Transfemoral - Most dominant market share in 2021 In standardized transfemoral implantation, an artificial valve is implanted through the femoral artery with minimal anesthesia. Hence, this procedure is increasingly used which is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. End-User Hospitals and Cardiac Centers - Most lucrative in 2021 Increasing number of patients preferring hospitals and cardiac centers for their surgeries is predicted to propel the growth rate of the market higher. Region North America - Most profitable in 2021 Presence of top leading brands and growth in the disposable income of people in this region are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in elderly population, is expected to become the primary growth driver of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market in the forecast period. Additionally, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, high setup cost of percutaneous aortic valve implantation might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Launch of innovative products from key market players is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, increased investments in healthcare sector are expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The percutaneous aortic valve implantation market, too, was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The pandemic saw a number of cardiovascular-related surgeries and treatments being postponed to focus on treatment of Covid-19 patients. This ultimately brought down the growth rate of the market.

Key Players of the Global Market

The major players of the percutaneous aortic valve implantation market include

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Abbott Laboratories

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Meril Lifesciences

Becton Dickinson and Company

Venus Medtech

JC Medical Inc.

Bracco.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in February 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation, a biotechnology engineering company, announced the acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc., a leading catheter-based left-heart procedure equipment provider. This acquisition is predicted to help the company to cater to the demands of the healthcare industry and expand its presence globally.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

