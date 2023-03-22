GoToCrowd LLC: GoToCrowd Signs Up Resort Operator Deep Sky Resorts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 /

GoToCrowd, LLC, a crowdfunding technology platform, is excited to unveil its latest client, the awe-inspiring Deep Sky Resorts hospitality project. Nestled on the brink of Joshua Tree National Park, this one-of-a-kind resort is set to immerse travelers from all over Southern California and beyond in a nature-filled journey like no other. From yoga and mindfulness exercises to hiking and adventure, Deep Sky Resort offers a personalized pace to connect with nature and rediscover the serenity of life.

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the most stunning and peaceful parks in the United States, featuring breathtaking desert landscapes and unique rock formations. It is a designated Dark Sky Park, which means it is one of the best places in the world for stargazing, thanks to its low light pollution levels and clear skies.

The park is home to over 250 bird species, as well as several species of reptiles, mammals, and plants, making it an ecological treasure trove. Visitors can see everything from bighorn sheep and coyotes to rattlesnakes and tarantulas.

The park's unique climate and topography make it a popular destination for rock climbers, with over 8,000 established climbing routes. It is also a popular spot for hikers, with over 300 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy nature walks to strenuous climbs.

Thanks to its proximity to major population centers, Joshua Tree National Park receives over 2.5 million visitors each year, making it one of the most popular national parks in the United States.

Situated on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park, Deep Sky Resort is a perfect base for visitors to explore the park's stunning landscapes and unique ecology. With its unparalleled location, luxurious accommodations, and personalized activities, Deep Sky Resort offers an unforgettable experience for travelers looking to connect with nature and rediscover the beauty of life.

The Deep Sky Resort management team is working tirelessly to ensure the resort is ready for its grand opening in Q2 2023, just in time for the summer travel season. To learn more about this enchanting paradise, visit deepskyresort.com. More information about Deep Sky's offering is available at GoToCrowd. Be sure to book your stay soon and experience the perfect blend of tranquility and adventure at Deep Sky Resort!

