INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Roofing Expo 2023 makes a Big Return in Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE) returned to Dallas to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, March 7-9 and brought over 14,000 roofing professionals from more than 50 countries together. IRE hosted nearly 600 manufacturers and suppliers at the 2023 edition and utilized over 175,000 square feet of the convention center, further underscoring the strong return of the roofing industry, exceeding expectations in attendance and event size.

"There was an energy and enthusiasm on the show floor unlike any other we have experienced before, and it exceeded our expectations in every way," says Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo.

IRE 2023 Show Results:

More than 14,000 verified industry professionals

Over 175,000 Square Feet of exhibit space

Nearly 600 manufacturers and suppliers

Representation from more than 50 countries

"IRE 2023 experienced unprecedented attendance growth, up 88% over 2022. As the demand for roofing contractors continues to increase, IRE is the premier marketplace where roofers can build connections and find the latest products and innovations they need to grow their business and propel the industry forward making roofing safer, more efficient and more sustainable," says Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President of Construction, Informa Markets.

Top Manufacturers and Suppliers included LP SmartSide Siding & Trim, CertainTeed Siding, James Hardie, Westlake Royal Building Products - Siding and Trim Solutions, the Vinyl Siding Institute, ProRemodeler Magazine and more.

IRE 2023 Event Highlights:

National Women in Roofing (NWiR) Conference: A record-breaking attendance of over 500 women in the roofing industry gathered Sunday, March 5 at the 6 th annual NWiR conference for a day of collaboration and discussion aimed to empower women in the roofing industry. IRE and NWiR strive to create opportunities for multidisciplinary professionals to recognize their impact by sharing business strategies, experiences and successes. "It was better than I could have ever imagined," said Michelle Boykin, COO of Rackley Roofing and President of NWiR . This year's conference focused on the theme of "Follow Your Path," encouraging attendees to connect, discover and cultivate new relationships on their own paths to success.

The SRS Para Latinos Lounge is an educational and networking center dedicated to Latino contractors. Over 1,000 attendees entered the SRS Para Latinos Lounge throughout the three-day expo. Labor Central Platform: IRE worked with Labor Central Platform, an organization that works with recruiting for roofing contractors and invited their Dallas-area Latino members to experience IRE firsthand to encourage roofing industry Latino members to join the IRE community.

IRE worked with Labor Central Platform, an organization that works with recruiting for roofing contractors and invited their Dallas-area Latino members to experience IRE firsthand to encourage roofing industry Latino members to join the IRE community. Exteriors Pavilion: A new addition to IRE, the Exteriors Pavilion included top manufacturers and suppliers including LP SmartSide , Westlake Royal , James Hardie and Marvin Infinity . An Exteriors Building Clinic featured hands-on best practices when installing different styles of weather barriers and flashing prior to the exterior cladding. The Exteriors Pavilion also hosted the Exteriors Education Stage, each session packed full as experts discussed business development for full-service replacement contracts, vinyl siding application, specialty tools of the trade and using emerging technology.

A new addition to IRE, the Exteriors Pavilion included top manufacturers and suppliers including , , and . An Exteriors Building Clinic featured hands-on best practices when installing different styles of weather barriers and flashing prior to the exterior cladding. The Exteriors Pavilion also hosted the Exteriors Education Stage, each session packed full as experts discussed business development for full-service replacement contracts, vinyl siding application, specialty tools of the trade and using emerging technology. 14 th Annual Community Service Day: IRE partnered with Rebuilding Together North Texas for the 14 th annual Community Service Day. Over 70 roofing professionals gathered at three homes in the local Dallas-Fort Worth metro area to volunteer their time and services to make critical home repairs for disabled, elderly or veteran homeowners. The primary sponsor was Sika Sarnafil and other key sponsors included GAF , OMG Roofing Products and Carlisle .

IRE partnered with Rebuilding Together North Texas for the 14 annual Community Service Day. Over 70 roofing professionals gathered at three homes in the local Dallas-Fort Worth metro area to volunteer their time and services to make critical home repairs for disabled, elderly or veteran homeowners. The primary sponsor was and other key sponsors included , and . Conversations Surrounding Workforce Shortage: Finding and keeping skilled, reliable workers is the biggest challenge facing the roofing industry. Author and award-winning speaker Chris Czarnik kicked off IRE 2023 with a standing-room-only keynote presentation centered on how to find and prepare the next generation of roofers.

The International Roofing Expo will return in 2024 February 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit theroofingexpo.com for more information on the 2024 expo.

Follow International Roofing Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to stay in touch for the most up to date information on the 2024 expo.

