Deep Sky Resorts Inc. Announces Crowdfunding Offering

LANDERS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Deep Sky Resorts Inc., a luxury camping resort situated at the edge of Joshua Tree National Park, has announced the launch of an exempt offering of securities pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Regulation Crowdfunding"). JumpStart Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, is leading the offering .

Deep Sky Resort is offering 500,000 shares of Series CF preferred stock at $10.00 per share. The offering is scheduled to close December 1, 2023.

For more information about Deep Sky's Regulation Crowdfunding offering, interested parties may contact Deep Sky Resorts by email at office@deepskyresort.com.

About Deep Sky Resorts

Deep Sky Resorts, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, operates its glamping facility from its location at 3224 Shawnee Trail, Landers, California 92285.

SOURCE: Deep Sky Resorts Inc.

