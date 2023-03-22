Re:NewCell AB: Fire at Renewcell 1 in Sundsvall

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) A fire has broken out at Renewcell's textile recycling facility Renewcell 1 in Sundsvall. The emergency services are on site and all employees have been evacuated and confirmed safe.

Renewcell staff is working to establish a full view of the situation.

