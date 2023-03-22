Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: A1XFGC ISIN: SE0005731833 Ticker-Symbol: 5YL 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
16:20 Uhr
0,159 Euro
+0,007
+4,61 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2023 | 15:34
99 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of BrainCool AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (177/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that BrainCool AB (publ), company registration
number 556813-5957, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that BrainCool AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be March 29, 2023 

The company has 160,424,671 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               BRAIN          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 160,424,671       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0005731833      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             288122         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556813-5957       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call on 08-684 211
00.
