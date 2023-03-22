Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of BrainCool AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (177/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that BrainCool AB (publ), company registration number 556813-5957, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that BrainCool AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 29, 2023 The company has 160,424,671 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: BRAIN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 160,424,671 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005731833 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 288122 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556813-5957 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call on 08-684 211 00.