BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender Offer



The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2023.



Over the six months to 28 February 2023, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 5.5% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 21 March 2023 was 7.2%. Against a background of volatile market conditions and the Company trading at the narrowest discount within its peer group, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2023.



The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.



22 March 2023



For further information, please contact:



Melissa Gallagher - 020 7743 3893

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915

Cenkos Securities plc

