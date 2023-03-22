Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.03.2023 | 15:54
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

London, March 22

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2023.

Over the six months to 28 February 2023, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 5.5% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 21 March 2023 was 7.2%. Against a background of volatile market conditions and the Company trading at the narrowest discount within its peer group, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2023.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

22 March 2023


For further information, please contact:

Melissa Gallagher - 020 7743 3893
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cenkos Securities plc

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.