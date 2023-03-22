Probe Appoints Industry-Veteran Trey Clark as President and CEO

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Probe Technologies Holdings, Inc. ("Probe" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of logging and reservoir monitoring technology to the global oil, natural gas, and geothermal industries, announced today the appointment of Mr. Trey Clark as President and CEO of the Company to lead its future growth and expansion. Mr. Clark brings 25 years of experience growing and transforming multi-national, technology-focused businesses in the global energy industry. Most recently, Mr. Clark served as Vice President - Wireline and Perforating for Halliburton, a role he assumed when he joined in 2017. Prior thereto, Mr. Clark spent approximately 20 years working for Baker Hughes in a variety of executive roles and as a corporate officer. Mr. Federico Casavantes, who has served as President and CEO since Probe was recapitalized by Turnbridge Capital in 2017, will remain actively involved in the newly-created role of Vice Chairman.

Mr. Clark commented, "I am very excited to join the Probe team and lead our strategic growth objectives. Our customers in the energy industry are facing a unique challenge: their demand for technologies that optimize production is on the rise, while at the same time, they continue adapting to an environment of constrained capital. Probe has an important role to play, supplying our customers with the technologies they need, when they need them, to optimize their costs of asset ownership while minimizing their environmental footprint."

Speaking further regarding Probe's history and its future, Mr. Clark added, "I have known Probe since it was formed by industry leaders in the 1990s, and in recent years I have been a customer of the Company. I have witnessed Probe's innovation, the expansion of the product portfolio, and the longevity of many of the product lines. I am honored to have the opportunity to accelerate the growth already underway at the Company as we serve the needs of our expanding global customer base."

Mr. Casavantes added, "On behalf of all of Probe's internal and external stakeholders, we are very pleased to welcome Trey as our President and CEO. Many of us have known Trey for much of his career. He is a proven leader with demonstrated success in our industry, making him ideally suited to increase collaboration with our customers and execute our growth strategy. I am proud of Probe's accomplishments to date and energized about what can be achieved in the future. Under Trey's leadership and the ongoing support of our capital partners at Turnbridge, I believe Probe's future is brighter than ever before in its history, and I look forward to remaining active and supportive in my new role."

About Probe

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Probe is widely recognized as an industry leader in cased hole well logging and advanced monitoring technology. Probe designs, manufactures, markets, and supports a wide range of tools and systems that provide critical well data for cased-hole formation evaluation, reservoir monitoring, production profiling, and well integrity management that are fit for purpose: accurate, reliable, and robust. Oilfield service companies, IOCs, NOCs, and geothermal companies around the world trust and rely upon Probe to deliver equipment that leads to optimization of their assets. For more information on Probe, please visit www.probe1.com.

About Turnbridge Capital

Turnbridge Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in middle-market companies that provide value-added operational and sustainability solutions to global participants in the energy, infrastructure, and industrial end markets. For more information on Turnbridge, please visit www.turnbridgecapital.com.

Contact Information

