Long Island Capital Alliance to Hold Food and Beverage Capital Forum on March 24, 2023

Event to Highlight Island Harvest Food Bank and Food Collection Drive

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the program for its Food and Beverage Capital Forum to be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern, including the keynote speakers, presenting companies and investor and industry panelists.

LICA also announced today that Island Harvest Food Bank is joining its community at the Food and Beverage Capital Forum this Friday. Island Harvest Food Bank is a leading hunger-relief organization with a mission to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. Joan Flynn will speak about the work Island Harvest does on Long Island. LICA will be donating to and collecting food at the event. If you are able to attend, please register for the capital forum and bring a donation of an item(s) recommended in the event link https://licapital.org/event-5079504.

The capital forum will feature:

Presenting Companies

Future Acres is creating farm tools that will carry farms into the future - starting with intelligent transportation solutions (smart wheelbarrow)

is creating farm tools that will carry farms into the future - starting with intelligent transportation solutions (smart wheelbarrow) Gourmeal is a mobile marketplace-SaaS platform that redefines the concessions ordering process by connecting patrons with vendors at live events

is a mobile marketplace-SaaS platform that redefines the concessions ordering process by connecting patrons with vendors at live events MealTrack is a software platform that helps bootstrapped meal prep businesses go from start to scale by reduces manual processes

is a software platform that helps bootstrapped meal prep businesses go from start to scale by reduces manual processes Mmmly is a new era snack brand that merges indulgence with health. Gut health, fruit sugar, and balanced nutrients. Classic taste. 4g sugar, 7g protein, 8g of prebiotic fiber. Nuts and fruit, that's it.

Keynote Speakers

JoAnn Cave , Chocolate Works Plainview

, Chocolate Works Plainview Susan Ganz, Nonni's Foods

Investor Panel:

Mark Elenowitz, TriPoint Capital Advisors

Peter Formanek, Young America Capital

Chris Sanborn, HFactor

LICA is hosting the Food and Beverage Capital Forum on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern at the RXR Center, 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives for emerging food, beverage and agricultural technology companies. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

