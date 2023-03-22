Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: A3KL9K ISIN: XS2306621934 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
22.03.23
09:35 Uhr
86,96 Euro
-0,33
-0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
22.03.2023 | 16:22
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK T2i 33) admitted to trading on March 23, 2023

Issuer Information                             

1  Issuer:                      Landsbankinn hf.     
2  Org. no:                     471008-0280        
3  LEI                        549300TLZPT6JELDWM92   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                  LBANK T2i 33       
5  ISIN code                     IS0000035020       
6  CFI code                     DBFUGR          
7  FISN númer                    LANDSBANKINN/4.95 BD   
                            20330323         
8  Bonds/bills:                   Bond           
9  Total issued amount                12.000.000.000      
10 Total amount previously issued          -             
11 Amount issued at this time            12.000.000.000      
12 Denomination in CSD                20.000.000        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange          Yes            
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                 Bullet Bond        
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                     ISK            
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                    March 23, 2023      
19 First ordinary installment date          March 23, 2033      
20 Total number of installments           1             
21 Installment frequency               1             
22 Maturity date                   March 23, 2033      
23 Interest rate                   4,95%           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest             Simple Interest      
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention               30E/360          
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                March 23, 2023      
32 First ordinary coupon date            March 23, 2024      
33 Coupon frequency                 1             
34 Total number of coupon payments          10            
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price             Án áfallinna vaxta    
37 Clean price quote                 Full nominal       
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment  No            
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                      Yes            
40 Name of index                   CPI            
                           ---------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index           Daily Index        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                 575,19333         
44 Index base date                  March 23, 2023      
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                    Yes. 23. March 2028 and 
                            on every coupon payment 
                            thereafter.       
46 Put option                    No            
47 Convertible                    No            
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information              Subordinated Bonds    
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                 Yes            
51 Securities depository               Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading   March 20, 2023      
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to March 21, 2023      
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading           March 23, 2023      
55 Order book ID                   LBANK_T2I_33       
56 Instrument subtype                Corporate Bonds      
57 Market                      Iceland Cash Bond Trading 
58 List population name               ICE_BANK_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards             No            
60 Dynamic volatility guards             No            
61 MiFIR identifier                 BOND - Bonds       
62 Bond type                     CRPB - Corporate Bond
