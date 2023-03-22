Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 16:26
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Time To Refresh Your CSR Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / FSG

FSG, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Press release picture

Time to Refresh your CSR Strategy

The face of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy is quickly evolving, and many companies are stepping back to refresh and redefine their social impact strategies.

When we look at recent CSR efforts, we see several habits that corporations should double down on to maximize societal impact and business value: agility, responsiveness, and above all, a clear tie to corporate goals.

In this piece, we share three simple and effective tools to help your company stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing world.

Step 1: Confirm why your company engages in corporate philanthropy and CSR (intent matrix)

Step 2: Refine your key issues and what you focus on based on the evolving context of your company's operating environment (issue monitor)

Step 3: Revisit your impact model and how it should evolve in support of the above (impact models)

< Read the full article >

About FSG
FSG is a global, nonprofit consulting firm that partners with foundations and corporations to create equitable systems change. Through customized consulting services, innovative thought leadership, and learning communities, we're working to create a world where everyone can live up to their full potential.

Learn more at www.fsg.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FSG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FSG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fsg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FSG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745232/Time-To-Refresh-Your-CSR-Strategy

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.