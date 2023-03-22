EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the hybrid annual general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company") held at 13:00 CET on 22 March 2023 at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and which was accessible via webcast with details available on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the "AGM"), none of the resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Company's website on 8 February 2023 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the AGM.
Number of shares represented: 1,806,967,780 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below)
Percentage of issued and outstanding share capital represented: 42.69%**
The detailed voting results of the AGM are set out below:
* In relation to the total number of shares voted at the AGM only the 'for' and 'against' votes are counted and together add up to 100%. A 'vote abstained' is not considered to be a vote in law and will therefore not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
** Excluding treasury shares held by a Steinhoff subsidiary in aggregate of 36,533,888 shares.
*** Only active abstentions are counted. Votes that were not cast at the meeting, are not included.
CHANGE IN SUPERVISORY BOARD
At the AGM, the proposed re-appointment of Mr. David Pauker as a Supervisory Director was rejected.
Mr. Pauker has served on the Supervisory Board for almost four years. We sincerely thank him for all his valuable contributions.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
22 March 2023
|English
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|+27218080700
|+27218080800
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|NL0011375019
|A14XB9
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1589691
