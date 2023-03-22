Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and signatory to the UN Global Compact Sustainable Ocean Principles, continues to play an important role in ocean conservation. In February, the beauty brand launched a groundbreaking, user-friendly platform offering valuable guidance, decision-support tools, and practical knowledge for marine practitioners. Following the announcement, Mary Kay recently participated at the 10th World Ocean Summit and Expo 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, organized by Economist Impact.

Sandra Silva, Mary Kay Portugal's General Manager participates on a panel on the topic of "Putting Coral Reef Restoration at the Heart of Ocean Conservation Action" at the World Ocean Summit in Lisbon, Portugal (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.).

The World Ocean Summit is an annual global event that brings together the widest cross-section of the ocean community, from business and finance to governments, national and international policymakers, civil society, and academia. Over 1,500 attendees from more than 100 countries attended the three-day summit, where 188 speakers addressed some of the most pressing challenges facing the ocean, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Mary Kay Portugal's General Manager, Sandra Silva, was one of the distinguished panelists at the summit's "Putting Coral Reef Restoration at the Heart of Ocean Conservation Action" discussion, where she joined other notable speakers including Yabanex Batista from the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (United Nations), Tom Moore from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Saudi Arabia), and Deborah Brosnan from Deborah Brosnan Associates.

Silva emphasized the importance of ocean conservation, stating, "The ocean is critical for the livelihoods of billions of people, and we all have a role to play in ocean conservation and a sustainable ocean economy. Mary Kay supports women's empowerment in all facets of life and business, including the health of our planet."

Martin Koehring, head of Economist Impact's World Ocean Initiative, stated, "Keeping momentum on ocean action, including through our summit and publications, is vital. This year, the summit drove progress by featuring cross-industry sessions to leverage synergies and encourage cross-sector engagement. Mary Kay's participation in the World Ocean Summit and Expo 2023 demonstrates its continued commitment to ocean conservation and its dedication to creating a sustainable future for all."

The World Ocean Initiative transforms the momentum and focal point of the World Ocean Summit into a year-round program on the ocean that powers the full capabilities of Economist Impact, combining the ingenuity of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. The World Ocean Initiative seeks to enlighten, motivate and cultivate better collaboration between businesses, policymakers, investors, scientists, and NGOs to seek solutions to the most pressing ocean challenges and opportunities.

Mary Kay has been working to elevate ocean health and coral reef awareness through its partnership with The Nature Conservancy for over 32 years. One of the key projects Mary Kay supports is called "Super Reefs," which identifies, protects, and grows a global network of highly resilient coral reefs that can survive in a warming ocean.

"The Super Reefs team brings together reef governments and communities with experts in ocean science, conservation, and management from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Stanford University, and The Nature Conservancy, along with private sector support from Mary Kay at this critical moment in the history of coral reefs," said Dr. Elizabeth McLeod with The Nature Conservancy.

DID YOU KNOW?

The CEO Water Mandate is a UN Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. (Mary Kay is a signatory and joined in February 2021).

The Sustainable Ocean Principles, produced in consultation with over 300 stakeholders, provide a framework for responsible business practices across sectors and geographies. They build upon and supplement the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. (Mary Kay is a signatory and joined in February 2021).

The ocean has a key role to play in transitioning to a net-zero, resilient, and equitable economy, and delivering on the entire 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The global business community has a shared responsibility, to take necessary action to secure a healthy ocean. (Mary Kay is a member and joined in August 2022).

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters, and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories -37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners- we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About the World Ocean Initiative

Economist Impact's World Ocean Initiative supports the development of a sustainable ocean economy by addressing the greatest challenges facing our seas: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. Year-round and at our flagship World Ocean Summit, we inspire bold thinking, enable new partnerships, and explore the most effective action for a healthy blue planet. Find out more at impact.economist.com/ocean.

