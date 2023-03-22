Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHPG ISIN: SE0014960431 Ticker-Symbol: 6QP 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
08:15 Uhr
7,720 Euro
-0,150
-1,91 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RE:NEWCELL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2023 | 17:14
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Re:NewCell AB: Fire at Renewcell 1 Has Been Put Out

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW) The fire, which occurred in the facility's shredding area, was extinguished without spreading to the rest of the facility. No one has been injured.

Renewcell is assessing the extent of the damage and any delays or costs that the fire may cause the ramp-up of Renewcell 1.

Contact

Harald Cavalli-Björkman
press@renewcell.com
+46 70 590 32 04

Attachments

Fire at Renewcell 1 has been put out

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745246/Fire-at-Renewcell-1-Has-Been-Put-Out

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.