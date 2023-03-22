Re:NewCell AB: Fire at Renewcell 1 Has Been Put Out

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW) The fire, which occurred in the facility's shredding area, was extinguished without spreading to the rest of the facility. No one has been injured.

Renewcell is assessing the extent of the damage and any delays or costs that the fire may cause the ramp-up of Renewcell 1.

