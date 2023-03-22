Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) receives observation status (178/23)

Yesterday, March 21, 2023, ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's auditor had resigned. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ) (ZAZZ B, ISIN code SE0017483175, order book ID 247383) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB