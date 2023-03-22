Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
WKN: 915268 ISIN: FR0000063737 Ticker-Symbol: BAQ 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
08:02 Uhr
46,100 Euro
+0,900
+1,99 %
Actusnews Wire
22.03.2023 | 17:53
AUBAY: 2022 annual results: Objectives fully achieved Operating margin from ordinary activities: 10.4% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 35.6 million - Net cash: EUR 83.4 million

In € thousands20222021Change
Revenue513,547470,601+9.1%
Operating profit from ordinary activities53,16849,927+6.5%
As a % of revenue10.4%10.6%
Cost of performance shares(1,606)(1,489)
Other operating income and expenses(1,478)(1,120)
Operating profit50,08447,318+5.8%
Financial income/(expense)(681)84
Tax (expense)/income(13,774)(12,921)
Net income from consolidated companies35,62934,481+3.3%
As a % of revenue6.9%7.3%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent35,62934,409
Earnings per share €2.69 €2.60
Headcount7,8197,306+7.0%
Net cash83,41074,832+11.5%

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on March 22, 2023 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2022. The financial statements have been audited by the Statutory Auditors and the auditors' report will be issued once the procedures required to publish the company's Universal Registration Document have been completed.

2022 was remarkable in every aspect. Aubay fully met all its targets for growth, profitability, recruitment and cash generation.

Operating margin from ordinary activities at 10.4%, at the higher end of the forecast range

After passing the €500 million mark in revenue, Aubay crossed the symbolic threshold of €50 million in operating profit from ordinary activities to reach €53.2 million. Despite a negative two-day calendar impact in the second half of the year, the operating margin of 10.4% was at the high end of the range communicated when the annual results were published. The Group's operating margin from ordinary activities for the period came in at 9.6% for activities in France and 11.2% for activities overseas, compared with 9.6% and 11.6%, respectively, in 2021.

Operating profit: €50.1 million

Operating profit came to €50.1 million, an increase of 5.8% and passing a new mark. This result takes into account the cost of performance shares for €1.6 million and a net expense of €1.5 million under "Other operating income and expenses", primarily comprising restructuring expenses. The operating margin was 9.8%, among the best in the sector.

Net income, Group share: a new record

Net income, Group share also reached a new record at €35.6 million, representing 6.9% of revenue. This result takes into account a tax expense of €13.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 28% compared with 27% in 2021.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) rose to €83.4 million

The Group's financial position was strengthened in 2022 thanks to excellent generation of cash from operating activities of €33.9 million, a superb performance given the strong increase in revenue. As a result, net cash increased from €74.8 million at December 31, 2021 to €83.4 million at December 31, 2022, after payment of dividends amounting to €16.7 million.

Proposed dividend of €1.20 per share

In light of this remarkable performance and the Group' excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to propose a dividend of €1.20 per share in respect of 2022 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 16, 2023, representing a payout ratio of 45% of net income. Taking into account the interim dividend of €0.50 per share paid on November 10, 2022, the balance to be paid will amount to €0.70 per share.

Outlook for 2023

Aubay expects to achieve organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7% in 2023, i.e., a range of €540 million to €550 million, despite a very unfavorable calendar effect (two less billable days than in 2022).

Operating margin from ordinary activities is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.5%.

In a market that is tending to normalize, Aubay is confident in its ability to maintain sustainable growth in revenue while maintaining a solid operating margin.

Aubay will publish its 2023 first-quarter revenue on April 20, 2023 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2022
Organic growth+9.1%
Impact of changes in scope-
Growth as reported+9.1%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,819 employees (31.12.2022), in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €513.5 million in 2022.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of December 31, 202 2
ASSETS (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2022Dec. 31, 2021
Goodwill131,305131,305
Intangible assets597917
Property, plant & equipment4,9784,156
Right of use relating to leases13,85014,152
Equity-accounted investees--
Other financial assets2,0532,102
Deferred tax assets2,6032,653
Other non-current assets1,782354
NON-CURRENT ASSETS157,168155,639
Inventories and work in progress926491
Assets on contracts35,45832,127
Trade receivables121,473111,359
Other receivables and accruals38,51037,082
Marketable securities40,2721,026
Cash at bank and in hand45,58178,461
CURRENT ASSETS282,220260,546
TOTAL ASSETS439,388416,185
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands)Dec. 31, 2022Dec. 31, 2021
Capital6,6346,611
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves208,443188,740
Net income attributable to owners of the parent35,62934,409
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group250,706229,760
Minority interests0191
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY250,706229,951
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion1,6112,155
Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year9,72010,198
Deferred tax liabilities11
Provisions for contingencies and expenses6,6006,924
Other non-current liabilities25974
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES18,19119,352
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion8322,500
Rental liabilities due within 1 year4,5554,366
Trade and other payables39,10435,981
Contract liabilities19,19819,913
Other current liabilities106,802104,122
CURRENT LIABILITIES170,491166,882
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES439,388416,185

Income statement for 2022
In € thousands2022%2021%
Revenue513,547100%470,601100%
Other operating income733 409
Purchases used in production and external charges(118,959) (99,319)
Staff costs(329,662) (310,482)
Taxes other than on income(4,247) (3,963)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(7,842) (7,558)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses(402) 239
Operating profit from ordinary activities53,16810.4%49,92710.6%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(1,606) (1,489)
Current operating profit51,56210.0%48,43810.3%
Other operating income and expenses(1,478) (1,120)
Operating profit50,0849.8%47,31810.1%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(478) (494)
Other financial income and expenses(203) 578
Financial income/(expense)(681) 84
Income tax expense(13,774) 28% (12,921) 27%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale35,629 34,481
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income35,6296.9%34,4817.3%
Attributable to owners of the parent35,629 34,409
Minority interests0 72
Basic weighted average number of shares13,250,487 13,209,435
Earnings per share2.69 2.60
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,330,487 13,283,935
Diluted earnings per share*2.67 2.59

Cash flow statement for 2022
(in € thousands)20222021
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)35,62934,481
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases7,600 7,161
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments1,606 1,489
Other non-cash items
Dividend income(57)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets151
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax44,79343,132
Net borrowing costs478 494
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)13,774 12,921
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)59,04556,547
Income tax payments (B)(17,318) (11,485)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)(15,157) (13,215)
Change in trade and other payables (C)7,302 13,959
Change in WCR linked to operations (including debt related to employee benefits)(7,855)744
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)33,87245,806
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(2,376) (1,034)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets68
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets(4)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted24 99
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Dividends received57
Other operating cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(2,231) (935)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period:
- Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(16,701) (8,851)
- Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies(44) (25)
Inflows from new borrowings
Repayment of loan debt(1,806) (3,374)
Repayment of rental liabilities(5,541) (5,323)
Net interest payments(478) (494)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests (258)
Other financial cash flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(24,828)(18,067)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)(30)47
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)6,783 26,851
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period79,056 52,205
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period85,83979,056
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79016-aubay-ra-2022_veng.pdf

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.