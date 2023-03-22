Touax: 2022 RESULTS Growth in business volume and in operating profitability

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 22 March 2023 - 5.45 p.m.

2022 RESULTS

Growth in business volume and in operating profitability

Growth in business volume of 29%

EBITDA growth of 9% to €57.9 million and Operating income up 8% to €31.1 million Group share of net profit: €7.5 million Return to a dividend distribution policy



"Touax's good results for 2022 confirm the resilience of its business model. Relevant investments in quality logistics assets for long-term leases have bolstered recurrent revenues. At its General Meeting of Shareholders in June, Touax will propose that the group resume distributing dividends, with a dividend pay-out for 2022 of 10 cents per share." remarked Fabrice and Raphael Walewski, Touax SCA's managing partners.

Despite factors such as the Russian-Ukrainian war, inflation, and rising interest rates, the Touax Group turned in a strong operating performance in 2022.

Consolidated EBITDA at end-December 2022 increased by €4.9 million to €57.9 million and Operating income rose by €2.4 million to €31.1 million. The Group share of net profit fell by €5.1 million to €7.5 million due to an increase in financial expenses following the repayment of hybrid capital in the form of undated deeply subordinated bonds (TSSDI) and a provision for tax of €3.8 million.

In 2022, the group completed the repayment of €50.8 million in undated deeply subordinated bonds (TSSDI), 54% of which in cash and 46% by issuing a new EuroPP enabling Touax SCA to save €3.0 million in cash each year. As the undated deeply subordinated bonds were recognized in equity and the coupons as dividends, the portion financed in EuroPP, i.e., €23.3 million, now appears under financial liabilities in the balance sheet and the related interest is shown in the income statement at €1.6 million per year.

The net book value per share is €12.94, up 11% compared with December 31, 2021. Based on the market value of the assets, the revalued NAV1 per share came to €21.95, up 9% versus last year.

The consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022, were approved by the Management Board on March 21, 2023 and were submitted to the Supervisory Board on March 22, 2023. The auditing of these statements is underway.

KEY ACCOUNTING ITEMS

Key figures 2022



2021



(in € million) Restated Revenue(*) from activities 161.5 125.0 Of which Freight railcars 56.1 50.3 Of which River barges 17.5 12.8 Of which Containers 81.4 47.7 Of which Miscellaneous and eliminations 6.4 14.2 EBITDA 57.9 53.1 Operating income 31.1 28.7 Financial result -15.4 -11.9 Profit before taxes 15.7 16.8 Corporate tax -6.3 -1.0 Consolidated net profit (loss) (Group's share) 7.5 12.6 Earnings per share (€) 1.07 1.79 Total non-current assets 394.6 358.0 Total assets 571.7 552.4 Total shareholders' equity 153.7 165.0 Net financial debt (a) 280.8 231.6 Operating cash flow (b) -1.5 -25.7 Loan to Value ratio (c) 59.5% 52%

(a) including €232.3m in debt without recourse at 31 Dec 2022

(b) including €60.0m of net equipment acquisitions (€71.3m end of Dec 2021)

(c) Loan to Value ratio: Ratio of consolidated gross financial debt to total assets less goodwill and intangible fixed assets





(*) The key indicators in the Group's activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities' performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form.

This presentation therefore allows a direct reading of syndication fees, sales commissions and management fees.

This new presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

STRONG BUSINESS GROWTH IN 2022

Restated revenue from activities over full-year 2022 totaled €161.5 million (€151.8 million at constant scope and currency), up 29.2% compared with 2021 (+21.5% at constant scope and currency).

This increase was due to the dynamism of the owned activity, which came to €150.5 million at the end of 2022, up €34.1 million. The owned activity benefited in particular from growth in container trading and an increase in rental turnover.

The freight railcar (89.4%), river barge (100%) and container (96.1%) utilization rates were at a high level at the end of December 2022.

The management business also saw growth of €2.9 million (+36.4%), with investor fleet management fees of €4.7 million and commissions on the sale of investor equipment of €3.5 million.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION

Restated revenue from the Freight Railcars division reached €56.1 million in 2022, an increase of 11.6%.

Rental income rose by 12.4% to €52.2 million over the period, with new assets acquired generating additional revenue. Sales of owned equipment were stable at €1.6 million.

Restated revenue from the River Barges division was up 36.2% to €17.5 million in 2022, driven by the leasing activity (revenue linked to the increase in chartering in the Rhine basin).

Restated revenue from the Containers division came to €81.4 million at the end of December 2022, an increase of €33.8 million (+71%).

Sales of owned equipment more than doubled over the year to €50.8 million, thanks to the development of the trading activity for new containers.

Benefiting from a high average utilization rate in 2022 (97.7%), the leasing activity grew by 22.5% (+€4.1 million). The increase in commissions linked to the sale of investor equipment also contributed +€2.1 million to these very good results.

Revenue from the Modular Construction business in Africa, presented under the "Miscellaneous" line, decreased in 2022 to €6.4 million. However, the business outlook for 2023 is promising given the order book.

HIGHER OPERATING PROFITABILITY

EBITDA came to €57.9 million, an increase of 9%.

EBITDA in the Freight Railcars division rose to €30.6 million (+16%) compared with €26.2 million in 2021, against a backdrop of higher rental revenue and effective control of operating expenses.

The River Barges division posted EBITDA of €5.0 million over the year, giving a slight increase of €0.1 million.

EBITDA in the Containers division grew by a substantial €5.0 million to €22.8 million (+28%). The trading activity turned in high margins together with higher volumes.

Operating income reached €31.1 million, up 8% on 2021.

Financial income came to -€15.4 million, compared with -€11.9 million in 2021. The €3.0 million increase in net interest expense can partly be explained by a volume effect (refinancing as debt of the undated deeply subordinated bonds previously recognized as capital, and an increase in the debt of the Container division to support growth) and partly by the impact of the rise in interest rates mainly linked to the refinancing of the Containers division.

Corporate income tax amounted to €6.3 million, up €5.2 million due to an exceptional tax provision of €3.8 million (no cash impact) in the Containers division following the loss of a tax dispute in the court of first instance in Hong Kong.

Net income Group share amounted to €7.5 million (compared with €12.6 million in 2021), after taking into account the increase in financial expenses and the exceptional tax provision.

A BALANCED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The balance sheet showed a total of €572 million at December 31, 2022, compared with €552 million at December 31, 2021.

Tangible fixed assets and inventories amounted to €450 million, compared with €418 million at the end of 2021, mainly due to investments within the Freight Railcars and Containers divisions.

Group shareholders' equity decreased to €154 million compared with €165 million in 2021, due to the redemption of the hybrid capital (undated deeply subordinated bonds) for €26.6 million.

Gross debt came to €337 million, 69% of which was non-recourse debt to Touax SCA. The Group's net debt amounted to €281 million, with a comfortable cash position of €56 million.

The loan-to-value ratio stood at 59.5% at December 31, 2022.

OUTLOOK

The Touax Group confirms its strategy of regular investments in quality assets for long-term leasing while remaining cautious given the market outlook.

Touax's activities are well oriented at a time of growing awareness of the need to decarbonize the economy and transportation.

Activity in the Freight Railcars business is being driven in Europe by the intermodal segment, in which Touax is a market leader, and by efforts from large industrial players and logistics operators to reduce their carbon footprint. The Indian market is growing due to considerable infrastructure needs.

Concerning the River Barges business, this sector in Europe is set to receive new public and institutional investments that will help to speed up the development of river transport. In North and South America, Touax will look selectively at any new investment opportunities.

The Containers business has had two exceptional years. The market is set to return to normal in 2023, in terms of the global volume of containerized traffic as well as asset prices and maritime freight rates. Touax intends to take advantage of this trend towards normalization with a more attractive entry price, by enhancing its range of services (leasing, trading, and new types of containers) and expanding its geographical scope to meet the expectations of and increase its customer base.

The Modular Construction business in Africa also provides its customers with turnkey eco-responsible buildings and tailored solutions. The level of orders recorded in Q1 2023 suggests a good year ahead and a higher valuation of Touax's stake in this business.

Through its unique position in sustainable transport, Touax is increasingly committed to an environmentally friendly approach and best practices around social and governance criteria. After obtaining its first ESG non-financial rating in Q4 2022 from EcoVadis, which ranked Touax as one of the best in its industry, the group wants to capitalize on this and is working on a continuous improvement plan.

Touax is reflecting this new paradigm in its financial strategy by proactively indexing its financing costs to ESG performance criteria. This already concerns 65% of its financing.

Touax's goal is to strive to constantly improve how it serves its customers through services supporting sustainable transport. Our various asset classes are benefiting from developments in infrastructures, e-commerce, and intermodal logistics as they keep pace with the expectations of consumers, industrial groups, public authorities, lenders and investors around green transport.

UPCOMING EVENTS

March 22, 2023: Presentation of the annual results at Hotel des Arts & Métiers, Paris 75016

March 23, 2023: Video conference call to present the annual results in English May 15, 2023: Q1 2023 revenue from activities

June 14, 2023: Annual General Meeting

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.3 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:

TOUAXACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr

www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11

Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDICES

1 - Analysis of revenue from activities

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2022



Q2 2022



Q3 2022



Q4 2022



TOTAL 2022



Q1 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2021



Q4 2021



TOTAL 2021



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 15,509 16,909 17,178 17,530 67,126 13,229 13,633 14,480 15,351 56,693 Ancillary services 5,732 4,884 7,390 6,607 24,613 2,745 3,747 5,530 7,357 19,379 Total leasing activity 21,241 21,793 24,568 24,137 91,739 15,974 17,380 20,010 22,708 76,072 Sales of owned equipment 14,862 14,249 15,392 14,282 58,785 7,085 8,328 9,132 15,781 40,326 Total sales of equipment 14,862 14,249 15,392 14,282 58,785 7,085 8,328 9,132 15,781 40,326 Total of owned activity 36,103 36,042 39,960 38,419 150,524 23,059 25,708 29,142 38,489 116,398 Syndication fees 0 2,522 65 150 2,737 17 946 48 1,992 3,003 Management fees 978 986 1,083 1,655 4,702 897 891 895 958 3,641 Sales fees 336 1,349 801 999 3,485 591 358 181 236 1,366 Total of management activity 1,314 4,857 1,949 2,804 10,924 1,505 2,195 1,124 3,186 8,010 Other capital gains on disposals 0 0 6 2 8 0 6 0 552 558 Total Others 0 0 6 2 8 0 6 0 552 558 Total Revenue from activities 37,417 40,899 41,915 41,225 161,456 24,564 27,909 30,266 42,227 124,966

2 - Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities 2022



Restatement



Restated 2022



2021



Restatement



Restated 2021



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 67,126 67,126 56,693 56,693 Ancillary services 32,729 -8,116 24,613 20,879 -1,500 19,379 Total leasing activity 99,855 -8,116 91,739 77,572 -1,500 76,072 Sales of owned equipment 58,785 58,785 40,326 40,326 Total sales of equipment 58,785 58,785 40,326 40,326 Total of owned activity 158,640 -8,116 150,524 117,898 -1,500 116,398 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 44,399 -44,399 0 44,328 -44,328 0 Syndication fees 2,737 2,737 3,003 3,003 Management fees 1,285 3,417 4,702 721 2,920 3,641 Sales fees 3,485 3,485 1,366 1,366 Total of management activity 51,906 -40,982 10,924 49,418 -41,408 8,010 Other capital gains on disposals 8 8 558 558 Total Others 8 0 8 558 0 558 Total Revenue from activities 210,554 -49,098 161,456 167,874 -42,908 124,966

3 - Breakdown of restated revenue from activities by division

Restated revenue from activities Q1 2022



Q2 2022



Q3 2022



Q4 2022



TOTAL 2022



Q1 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2021



Q4 2021



TOTAL 2021



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 10,544 11,142 11,292 11,768 44,746 9,152 9,223 10,123 10,779 39,277 Ancillary services 1,858 1,177 1,820 2,564 7,419 1,873 1,724 1,951 1,584 7,132 Total leasing activity 12,402 12,319 13,112 14,332 52,165 11,025 10,947 12,074 12,363 46,409 Sales of owned equipment 110 238 369 833 1,550 320 403 162 641 1,526 Total sales of equipment 110 238 369 833 1,550 320 403 162 641 1,526 Total of owned activity 12,512 12,557 13,481 15,165 53,715 11,345 11,350 12,236 13,004 47,935 Syndication fees 0 446 1 0 447 0 0 0 570 570 Management fees 466 451 507 557 1,981 463 470 451 440 1,824 Total of management activity 466 897 508 557 2,428 463 470 451 1,010 2,394 Total Freight railcars 12,978 13,454 13,989 15,722 56,143 11,808 11,820 12,687 14,014 50,329 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,619 1,789 1,869 1,821 7,098 1,688 1,745 1,770 1,626 6,829 Ancillary services 1,807 2,385 3,788 2,319 10,299 683 972 1,286 2,272 5,213 Total leasing activity 3,426 4,174 5,657 4,140 17,397 2,371 2,717 3,056 3,898 12,042 Sales of owned equipment 0 0 0 16 16 41 0 0 0 41 Total sales of equipment 0 0 0 16 16 41 0 0 0 41 Total of owned activity 3,426 4,174 5,657 4,156 17,413 2,412 2,717 3,056 3,898 12,083 Syndication fees 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 710 710 Management fees 14 5 11 11 41 6 6 5 6 23 Total of management activity 14 5 11 11 41 6 6 5 716 733 Total River Barges 3,440 4,179 5,668 4,167 17,454 2,418 2,723 3,061 4,614 12,816 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 3,342 3,973 4,013 3,935 15,263 2,384 2,654 2,572 2,937 10,547 Ancillary services 2,070 1,325 1,779 1,722 6,896 191 1,054 2,297 3,995 7,537 Total leasing activity 5,412 5,298 5,792 5,657 22,159 2,575 3,708 4,869 6,932 18,084 Sales of owned equipment 13,205 12,575 12,967 12,085 50,832 3,480 3,524 5,991 11,696 24,691 Total sales of equipment 13,205 12,575 12,967 12,085 50,832 3,480 3,524 5,991 11,696 24,691 Total of owned activity 18,617 17,873 18,759 17,742 72,991 6,055 7,232 10,860 18,628 42,775 Syndication fees 0 2,076 64 150 2,290 17 946 48 712 1,723 Management fees 498 530 565 1,087 2,680 428 415 439 512 1,794 Sales fees 336 1,349 801 999 3,485 591 358 181 236 1,366 Total of management activity 834 3,955 1,430 2,236 8,455 1,036 1,719 668 1,460 4,883 Total Containers 19,451 21,828 20,189 19,978 81,446 7,091 8,951 11,528 20,088 47,658 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 4 5 4 6 19 5 11 15 9 40 Ancillary services -3 -3 3 2 -1 -2 -3 -4 -494 -503 Total leasing activity 1 2 7 8 18 3 8 11 -485 -463 Sales of owned equipment 1,547 1,436 2,056 1,348 6,387 3,244 4,401 2,979 3,444 14,068 Total sales of equipment 1,547 1,436 2,056 1,348 6,387 3,244 4,401 2,979 3,444 14,068 Total of owned activity 1,548 1,438 2,063 1,356 6,405 3,247 4,409 2,990 2,959 13,605 Other capital gains on disposals 0 0 6 2 8 0 6 0 552 558 Total Others 0 0 6 2 8 0 6 0 552 558 Total Miscellaneous & eliminations 1,548 1,438 2,069 1,358 6,413 3,247 4,415 2,990 3,511 14,163 Total Restated revenue from activities 37,417 40,899 41,915 41,225 161,456 24,564 27,909 30,266 42,227 124,966





1 The market value is calculated by independent experts, based 50% on the replacement value and 50% on the value-in-use for railcars, the value-in-use for containers and the replacement value for river barges with the exception of a long-term contract in South America for which the value-in-use was used. This market value is substituted for the net book value when calculating the net asset value.

