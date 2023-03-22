EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 22 March 2023
JPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
The directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 22 March 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution was passed.
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Connie MacCurrach
07809830116
22.03.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE00BMDV7461
|WKN:
|A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H, A3CPES,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1589721
