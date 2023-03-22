EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting



22.03.2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 22 March 2023 JPMORGAN ETFS (IRELAND) ICAV Results of Extraordinary General Meeting The directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV, held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 22 March 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Irish time), the resolution was passed. Enquiries: JPMorgan Connie MacCurrach 07809830116 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



