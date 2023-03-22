Anzeige
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
22.03.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Handelsbanken (59/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (Handelsbanken)
held today, March 22, 2023, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of
SEK 2.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share.
The Ex-date is March 23, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Handelsbanken (SHBA). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1128363
