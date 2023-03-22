Adcore Inc.: Adcore Wins Microsoft's Advertising 2022 Channel Partner of the Year Award for EMEA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform that leverages digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), is pleased to announce that Adcore has been named as the winner of Microsoft's Advertising 2022 Channel Partner of the Year Award for Europe.

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) recognize Microsoft Advertising's Elite and Select Partners for the incredible work they have done throughout 2022. The Channel Partner of the Year award recognizes the company that has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board.

Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO stated: "We are thrilled that Adcore has been recognized as the winner of Microsoft's Advertising 2022 Channel Partner of the Year Award for EMEA. This is a tremendous honor for our company, and it speaks volumes to the hard work and dedication of our team. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and effective e-commerce advertising management and automation solutions through our Adcore Marketing Cloud platform.

Our partnership with Microsoft Advertising has been growing over the years, and we are excited to continue collaborating with them to help our clients achieve their business objectives. This award is a reflection of our strong relationship and the value we bring to our clients as a trusted Microsoft Advertising partner.

We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital advertising space. Thank you to Microsoft Advertising for this incredible honor, and to our clients and team for their ongoing support and dedication."

Katherine Eills, Global Partner and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising, added "Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge Adcore's deserved win with the Channel Partner of the Year Award for EMEA. The caliber of nominations this year was the best we have ever seen, and this makes our winners' achievements all the more significant."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/ , https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

