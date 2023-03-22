Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907048 ISIN: FR0000035370 Ticker-Symbol: 1DJ 
Frankfurt
22.03.23
09:15 Uhr
32,300 Euro
-0,250
-0,77 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,75032,45019:24
Actusnews Wire
22.03.2023 | 18:53
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASTIDE - 2022-2023 half-year results _ Increase in operating FCF and outlook confirmed

2022-2023 half-yearly results

  • Recurring operating profit up 14.7%
  • Recurring operating margin up 8.6%
  • Increase in operating free cash flow

2022-2023 outlook confirmed

Caissargues, March 22, 2023

In € millionsH1 2021-2022H1 2022-2023Change
Revenue223.1249.7+11.9%
EBITDA146.849.9+6.6%
EBITDA margin21.0%20.0%
Recurring operating profit18.721.5+14.7%
Operating margin before non-recurring items8.4%8.6%
Operating profit14.918.9+26.7%
Net profit from continuing operations5.98.3+42.0%
Net loss from discontinued operations0(5.7)
Net profit, Group share5.63.2-42.3%

1 EBITDA = recurring operating profit + net depreciation, amortization and provisions.

Groupe Bastide's 2022-2023 half-yearly consolidated financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on March 20, 2023. The results presented to analysts will be available on the website on March 23, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. The half-yearly financial report will be available on the Group's website www.bastide-groupe.fr before March 31, 2023.

Revenue up 11.9%

Groupe Bastide reported revenue of €249.7 million in first-half 2022-2023, up 11.9%. Organic growth2 came in at 5.0% in line with expectations, despite a drop of more than 56% in sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the end of the health crisis.

The more technical business activities (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy) maintained strong momentum and recorded revenue of €141.5 million, up 17.0% and up 10.7% on an organic basis. All segments delivered excellent performances, with organic growth at rates of between 8% and 18%.

The "Homecare" business came in at €108.2 million, up 5.6% (down 1.4% on an organic basis). Excluding PPE, the business overall grew by 10.5% (up 2.8 on an organic basis).

International activities increased in line with the Group's development strategy and now represent more than 18.4% of revenue (compared to 16.3% in first-half 2021-2022).

Increase in recurring operating margin despite the inflationary context

In the first half of the year, Groupe Bastide remained resilient despite the current inflationary context, as illustrated by the increase in its recurring operating margin. This performance confirms the pertinence of our strategic choices as regards our international expansion activities and the shift in our business mix towards activities requiring more technical expertise.

EBITDA rose by 6.6% to €49.9 million with a high EBITDA margin of 20.0% despite a negative 150 bps impact related to high inflation, particularly in energy prices, and the 10% price cut in sleep apnea treatment, effective since September 1, 2021. Th

Thanks to the efficient management of net allocations to depreciation and amortization, the Group's recurring operating profit rose by 14.7% to €21.5 million. Recurring operating margin for the period rose to 8.6%, up 20 basis points compared with first-half 2021-2022. This is higher than the minimum 8.3% target announced at the beginning of the year.

Operating profit rose by 26.7% to €18.9 million. Non-recurring expenses, which are not as high as in first-half 2021-2022, include acquisition costs and various extraordinary expenses, including restructuring costs.

Financial expenses increased to €7.2 million, due to the automatic impact of the increase in interest rates. The average net debt rate (calculated over the last 12 months) came to 3.8%, up from 3.4% the previous year.

Net profit from continuing operations increased by a steep 42.0% to €8.3 million, after taking into account a €3.7 million tax expense.

Discontinued operations generated a net loss of €5.7 million over the period including a 4.8 M€ write-down related to Care Service non strategic service activities backed to Care Service' software offer.

Financial structure

Cash flow from operations, up by 24.9% at €50.5 million, resulting from cash flow after tax of €43.0 million and an improvement in working capital of €6.1 million. The change in working capital resulted from a return to more normal inventory levels after the one-off increase in 2021-2022 to avoid potential supply shortfalls.

Net operating investments, which amounted to €26.7 million, have been well controlled thanks to the actions implemented in this area, and remained almost stable compared to first-half 2021-2022, despite the sharp increase in lease revenue.

In the first half of the year, operating free cash flow (cash-flow from operating activities after net cash flow related to PPE and intangible assets and after payment of IFRS 16 lease liabilities), came to a positive €17.6 million, an increase of nearly €11 million compared with first-half of 2021-2022.

During the first half of the year, the Group disbursed €16.3 million in acquisitions, in particular for 4S-Emed, Probace and Oxystore, which were completed during the first half of the year (€7.4 million), earn-outs (€1.4 million) and minority interest buyouts (€7.5 million).

Excluding lease liabilities of €79.1 million, net debt amounted to €322.0 million at December 31, 2022 and shareholders' equity to €79.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €27.3 million. The Group's leverage (net debt3/annual restated EBITDA4 - excluding IFRS 16 impact), came to 3.88×, in line with expectations and below the authorized leverage of 4.0 at December 31, 2022.

2022-2023 outlook

Groupe Bastide intends to continue its trajectory in the second half of the year and confirms its annual revenue target of around €510 million and a recurring operating margin of over 8.3%.

The Group's priorities in the second half of the year will include continuing the improvement in operating free cash flow already visible in the first-half, with the aim of deleveraging and freeing up new financial resources for acquisitions. The Group continues to selectively assess opportunities to accelerate its international diversification and recurring, high value-added activities.

3 including debt for future earn-outs for €7m
4 EBITDA calculated before IFRS 16 impact and restated according to IAS 17

NEXT RESULTS:

Publication of third-quarter 2022-2023 revenue on
May 10, 2023, after the close of trading

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 7 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe BastideActus Finance
Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr		Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 		Press - Media
Déborah Schwartz
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

Indicators

EBITDA (€ millions)H1 2021-2022H1 2022-2023
Recurring operating profit18.721.5
- Net depreciation, amortization and provisions28.128.4
= EBITDA46.849.9

Operating free cash flow (€ millions)H1 2021-2022H1 2022-2023
Cash flow from operating activities40.452.0
- Net cash flow related to PPE and intangible assets(25.1)(25.3)
- Lease liabilities repaid (IFRS 16)(8.6)(9.1)
= Operating free cash flow6.717.6

Appendices - financial statements

Balance sheet

ASSETS (in thousands of euros)31/12/202230/06/2022
Non-current assets455,741 445,909
Goodwill222,850 217,610
Right-of-use lease assets77,333 81,532
Other intangible assets8,139 8,470
Property, plant and equipment130,988 126,166
Equity-accounted investees63 24
Other non-current financial assets12,330 8,373
Deferred tax assets4,039 3,735
Current assets200,666 186,642
Inventories and work in progress46,885 48,466
Client and other receivables72,825 68,019
Other receivables42,744 40,892
Other current assets3,208 3,183
Cash and cash equivalents27,308 22,133
Assets held for sale7,696 3,949
TOTAL ASSETS656,408632,552
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros31/12/202230/06/2022
Share capital3,310 3,310
Additional paid in capital9,466 9,466
Retained earnings66,500 71,788
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company79,276 84,564
Non-controlling interests332 2,099
Total shareholders' equity79,608 86,663
Non-current liabilities371,197370,885
Bonds25,049 49,936
Non-current borrowings and debt272,742 247,029
Non-current lease liabilities62,378 66,320
Non-current provisions2,044 3,405
Deferred tax liabilities4,417 2,928
Other non-current liabilities4,566 1,266
Current liabilities205,603175,004
Borrowings and short-term bank debt51,150 39,209
Current lease liabilities16,698 16,739
Current provisions754 482
Supplier and other payables74,150 63,794
Other current liabilities57,999 53,709
Liabilities held for sale4,851 1,072
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES656,408632,552

Profit and Loss statement

In thousands of eurosH1 22-23H1 21-22
Revenue249,734223,095
Cost of goods purchased-84,703-77,724
External costs-41,644-33,955
Payroll costs-71,930-62,966
Tax-1,890-1,944
Depreciation and amortization-29,718-27,798
(Allocations to)/Reversals of asset impairment and provisions for contingencies and expenses1,306-285
Other recurring operating income298607
Other recurring operating expenses0-330
Recurring operating profit21,45418,699
Fair value adjustment of earn-outs-57-1,290
Other non-recurring operating income9391,555
Other non-recurring operating expenses-3,476-4,072
Operating profit18,86114,892
Share in net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method390
Operating profit after share in net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method18,90014,892
Income from cash and cash equivalents00
Cost of gross debt-7,233-5,231
Cost of net debt-7,233-5,231
Other financial income and expenses352444
Profit before tax12,01910,106
Income tax expenses-3,698-4,244
Net profit from continuing operations8,3215,862
Net profit from discontinued operations-5,7380
Net profit2,5835,862
O/w:
- Attributable to owners of the parent company3,2125,565
- Attributable to non-controlling interests-629298
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company per share
Undiluted (in euros)(*)0,440,76
Diluted (in euros)(**)0,440,76
(*) calculated for different periods based on the number of existing shares:7,355,5197,350,928
**) calculated for different periods based on the the number of existing and potential shares:7,373,7377,353,693

Cash flow statement (in thousands of euros )At 31 december 2022At 31 december 2021
Consolidated net profit2,5835,862
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions19,04319,090
Depreciation of right-of-use lease assets (IFRS 16)9,4418,829
Gains and losses linked to changes in fair value531,247
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments184227
Other non-cash items547-3
Gains and losses on disposals34285
Gains and losses on dilution00
Share in profit of companies accounted for by the equity method00
Dividends on non-consolidated companies-10-4
Impact of discontinued operations3,040
Cash flow after cost of net debt and tax35,22435,332
Cost of net debt7,2335,133
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)3,7014,244
Cash flow before cost of net debt and tax46,15744,710
Tax paid-3,151-3,877
Change in WCR linked to operations6,145-385
Other cash flows linked to operating activities03
Impact of discontinued operations2,878
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities52,03040,451
Impact of changes in scope-16,287-24,471
Acquisition of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets-25,858-25,840
Disposal of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets521739
Acquisition of financial assets-1,259-105
Disposal of financial assets112262
Change in loans and advances-265-500
Dividends received on non-consolidated shares104
Other cash flows linked to investing activities00
Impact of discontinued operations-26
Cash flows from investing activities-43,053-49,910
Payment to owners of the parent company from capital increases72
Payment to non-controlling interests from capital increases00
Net sale/(purchase) of treasury shares-28
Dividends paid-514-2,208
Loans issued26,737219,034
Repayment of loans-9,506-198,010
Repayment of lease liabilities (IFRS 16)-9,145-8,583
Net interest paid-7,007-5,143
Other cash flows linked to financing activities43154
Impact of discontinued operations-128
Cash flows from financing activities8725,154
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates-193154
Change in cash and cash equivalent9655-4,151
Opening cash position15,20033,277
Closing cash position24,85529,126
Cash and cash equivalent27,30829,580
Cash flow liabilities-2,453-454
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZubYsqbamzInp9rap1naWeZbGZnkpKdbZaYlmacl8iWZ56SxpeSa8abZnBqlWdr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79025-rs_2022-2023_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.